These are the 5 movies I'd stream for free on Tubi this month

Tubi is the top free streaming service we've tested. It has an incredible selection of movies you can stream for free, and this month, it just added a bunch more.

I've combed through the list of everything coming to Tubi this May and found that five of my favorite movies are now streaming on the service — and best of all, they're totally free.

There's a classic from acclaimed director Akira Kurosawa, Best Picture winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and a pair of movies from iconic franchises. Trust me when I say you should see every movie on this list.

Here are the five movies I'd stream for free on Tubi in May 2025.

'Ran'

RAN - 4K Restoration Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Can't wait for "Shogun" season 2? Then check out "Ran" for free right now.

This movie is my favorite Akira Kurosawa film, and probably the first foreign-language movie I ever watched.

"Ran" is loosely an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "King Lear," starring Tatsuya Nakadai as the aged warlord Hidetora. The movie begins with Hidetora dividing his lands between his three sons: Taro, Jiro, and Saburo.

This decision turns out to be a disastrous one, and what follows is an enthralling drama with incredible battles. Not only is this my favorite Kurosawa film, it's considered by many to be one of the greatest movies ever made and earned the legendary director his lone Oscar nomination for Best Director.

Stream it free on Tubi

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Admittedly, I probably don't need to sell many of you on "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The Best Picture winner won seven Oscars, brought in over $143 million at the box office and helped rejuvenate the careers of Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

But in case you haven't seen it before, here's what you need to know: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" stars Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang, who runs a laundromat with her husband Waymond (Quan). Things are not going great for Evelyn, but one day her whole world is thrown into chaos when she learns there is a multiverse.

Or should I say "hole" world? Because after Evelyn discovers there's a multiverse, she also discovers there's a black hole that could destroy it all, and she's the only one who can stop it and its creator, Jobu Tupaki.

Stream it free on Tubi

'The Fast and the Furious'

The Fast and The Furious - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Point Break" is one of my favorite movies ever. So, unsurprisingly, I love 2001's "The Fast and the Furious," which is essentially a remake of the incredible Keanu Reeves film.

Instead of surfing, this movie, about an undercover cop who infiltrates a gang of robbers but gets in too deep, is all about cars. Specifically, street racing.

Like with "Everything Everywhere All at Once," you've probably seen this movie before, given it spawned a franchise that's now over 10 movies deep if you include spin-offs. But in case you haven't, here's a brief synopsis.

"The Fast and the Furious" stars Paul Walker as Brian, a LAPD officer sent undercover to infiltrate a suspected gang of street racers who hijacked a semi-truck. That leads him to meet Dominic “Dom” Toretto (Vin Diesel), a notorious street racer suspected of leading the gang.

But it also leads him to meet Dom's sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) and they fall for each other. Can Brian keep his head on straight and stick to his mission? You'll have to watch to find out.

Stream it free on Tubi

'Batman' (1989)

Batman (1989) | Modern Trailer Recut | DC - YouTube Watch On

While "Superman: The Movie" may have been the first hit superhero movie, it's arguably "Batman" (1989) that started the modern era of comic book adaptations.

In this first version of Batman on the big screen, Michael Keaton does double duty as billionaire Bruce Wayne and the brooding caped crusader. While Keaton is great as Batman, Jack Nicholson as the Joker steals the show.

His performance is legendary, and along with Heath Ledger's iconic portrayal of the character decades later in "The Dark Knight," has come to define the Joker. So if you want to see the movie that started it all, check out "Batman" (1989) for free right now.

Stream it free on Tubi

'Ex Machina'

Ex Machina | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"Ex Machina" is one of the best sci-fi movies ever made. Over 10 years later, it's still probably the best movie of writer/director Alex Garland's career, and given his resume, that's saying something.

The movie stars Domhnall Gleeson as Caleb, a programmer who has the honor of spending a week at the home of his company's legendary CEO, Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). While there, he learns Nathan has built a humanoid robot with an artificial intelligence that's already passed a Turing test. Now, he wants Caleb to see if she's truly capable of being human.

"Ex Machina" goes to some dark places and has some twists you won't see coming. This is a must-watch movie in general, but now that you can stream it for free, there's no excuse not to check it out.

Stream it free on Tubi