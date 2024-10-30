Ali Abbasi's Donald Trump movie, "The Apprentice", takes us back in time to 1970s New York, playing out as an origin story showing how Trump (played by Sebastian Stan) became the man he is today.

That comes through Trump's association with the "brutal" cutthroat attorney, Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), who takes the ambitious, wealthy second son under his wing. Sensing his drive, Cohn begins teaching Trump his rules for success, and showing him how to "win" in life.

It's a grimy, intriguing watch, one which has endured controversy since its world premiere at Cannes in May; Trump himself slammed it as a "cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job" (via Variety) shortly after it hit theaters in mid-October.

While it hasn't impressed the former President, "The Apprentice" has impressed elsewhere, thanks in no small part to some exceptional performances from its leads (especially Strong). I wouldn't be surprised if at least one turn bags a nod come awards season.

Not managed to see "The Apprentice" just yet? Here's what we know about "The Apprentice" streaming date right now.

When is 'The Apprentice' coming to streaming?

At the time of writing, the only way to watch "The Apprentice" right now is to head to your nearby movie theater; check your local listings or platforms like Fandango to find a showing near you.

As with most major releases, after its theatrical run, "The Apprentice" will head to Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) services before being available on one of the best streaming services. And, courtesy of Prime Video, we know when "The Apprentice" will be available to watch in this way.

Per Prime Video's "The Apprentice" landing page — where the movie's currently available for pre-order — we know that "The Apprentice" will be available to watch from home on Friday, November 1, 2024, just a few days ahead of the U.S. election.

Beyond its PVOD release, though, it's difficult to predict where "The Apprentice" will be streaming. Unlike how we can comfortably guess that a new Disney or Marvel flick will almost certainly come to Disney Plus, we don't really know which of the (many) streaming services "The Apprentice" will head to just yet. That said, we'll be sure to update this article with more info if and when we hear anything more.