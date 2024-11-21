Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals 2024 — save up to 56% right now

Early Black Friday deals are a great way to score some of the best streaming devices for less. And you can already grab every Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale for as much as 56% off.

Right now, Fire TV streaming devices start from just $17 at Amazon. Every single Fire TV Stick is on sale, including our favorite Fire TV device — the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $32.

Fire TV streaming devices are great if you want to access the best streaming services on an older-model television. They also help if you have a smart TV that is a little lacking when it comes to its interface. Even I have a Fire TV Stick 4K Max because it lets me stream Xbox Games and has access to some more niche streaming apps that Google TV doesn't.

So if you're looking for a Fire TV Stick, stop waiting. These Early Black Friday sale prices are already worth shopping.

Best Fire TV Stick deals