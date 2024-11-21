Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals 2024 — save up to 56% right now
Fire TV Sticks start from just $17 in this early Black Friday Amazon sale
Early Black Friday deals are a great way to score some of the best streaming devices for less. And you can already grab every Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale for as much as 56% off.
Right now, Fire TV streaming devices start from just $17 at Amazon. Every single Fire TV Stick is on sale, including our favorite Fire TV device — the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $32.
Fire TV streaming devices are great if you want to access the best streaming services on an older-model television. They also help if you have a smart TV that is a little lacking when it comes to its interface. Even I have a Fire TV Stick 4K Max because it lets me stream Xbox Games and has access to some more niche streaming apps that Google TV doesn't.
So if you're looking for a Fire TV Stick, stop waiting. These Early Black Friday sale prices are already worth shopping.
Fire TV Stick deals — Quick links
- Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $17
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $21
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $32
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $99
Best Fire TV Stick deals
The standard Fire TV Stick is no more. It's now the Fire TV Stick HD and at just $17 it's a bargain. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
This is one of the best streaming devices available. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised its snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and the included Alexa Voice Remote. Don't pass up the chance to get it for 45% off right now.
In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved this Fire TV device for its speedy performance and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. It's the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for device jugglers. It's just tough to justify the extra cost versus the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than half the price.
