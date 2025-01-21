How to watch 'The Joe Schmo Show' season 4 online and from anywhere

The hoax reality show was here. And then it wasn't. Then it came back 9 years later. And went away again. Now it's back...

Ben, an electrician from Baltimore, thinks he is competing for a chance to win $100,000 in a reality TV game. He isn&#039;t.
It's either genius and hilarious or manipulative and cruel (although there is no reason why it couldn't be all four simultaneously) but "The Joe Schmo Show" returns for season 4 – over 10 years after its most recent revival – to shine the light on America via its predilection for reality TV shows and the kind of people who sign up to take part in them.

We have all the details you need to watch "The Joe Schmo Show" season 4  from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Joe Schmo Show' season 4 Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info

Date and time: "The Joe Schmo Show" season 4  premieres on Tuesday, January 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TBS in the U.S.
• U.S.TBS
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

It's only fair to ask where Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been since they created the show in 2003 but they have been kind of busy - creating "Deadpool" among other projects. 

They return now as executive producers to resuscitate the hoax reality show and create another underdog for us all to support – a 31-year-old electrician from Baltimore called Ben Frisone. He thinks he's competing to win $100,000 in a show called "The GOAT", but of course, he isn't.

A real British celebrity, Cat Deeley, has been parachuted in to host and the emcee of the previous three seasons, Ralph German, is nowhere to be seen (although it is never wise to believe anything the publicity says about this show).

In fact, the only thing we have been told that seems believable is that the crew and cast of improv actors had to try harder than ever before to stop Frisone from discovering that he is the fall guy in a particularly complicated and involved prank.

How to watch "The Joe Schmo Show" season 4 online and from anywhere. 

How to watch 'The Joe Schmo Show' season 4 in the U.S.

US flag

"The Joe Schmo Show" season 4  premieres on Tuesday, January 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TBS in the U.S.

However, you can also watch without cable via TBS.com, the TBS app and it is also available on streaming services including Sling BlueFuboHulu + Live TVDish Network (Ch 139), Google Fiber (Ch 284) and select Smart TVs.

As ever, Americans out of the country can catch it by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Joe Schmo Show' season 4 from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching "The Joe Schmo Show" season 4 on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN

Image
Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Can I watch 'The Joe Schmo Show' season 4 in Canada?

Canada flag

"The Joe Schmo Show" season 4 does not have a release date in Canada as yet. 

However, Americans in the Great White North can catch the hoax reality TV show with a NordVPN subscription.

Can I watch 'The Joe Schmo Show' season 4 in the U.K.?

Uk Flag

"The Joe Schmo Show" season 4 has no release date in the U.K. at the moment. We'll let you know if that changes. 

However, American citizens vacationing in the U.K. can subscribe to a VPN to watch the show online on their usual domestic streaming platform. We recommend NordVPN

Can I watch 'The Joe Schmo Show' season 4 in Australia?

Australia flag

As with elsewhere outside the U.S., there is no release date for "The Joe Schmo Show" season 4 right now. But if that changes you'll find out all the details here.

In the meantime, Americans on vacation or Down Under for work can catch the show via their usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN

'The Joe Schmo Show' season 4 - Episode guide

There will be 10 episodes and, if everything does to plan, the last one will be the reveal when Ben "the mark" Frisone  finds out he has been pranked. 

'The Joe Schmo Show' season 4 - Cast

Cat Deeley as Host

Ben Frisone as himself

Jet Eveleth as Danielle

Zach Zucker as Ryan

Ryan Harrison as Trevor

Jamie Hultgren as Chastity

Londale Theus Jr. as Braxton

Chase Bernstein as Jessica

Samuel Roberts as Mime

'The Joe Schmo Show' season 4 - Trailer

The Joe Schmo Show (Trailer) | TBS - YouTube The Joe Schmo Show (Trailer) | TBS - YouTube
'The Joe Schmo Show' season 4 FAQ

When were the previous "The Joe Schmo Show" seasons and what were they called?

Season 1: "Lap of Luxury" - September to October 2003

Season 2: "Last Chance for Love" - June to August 2004

Season 3: "The Full Bounty" - January to March 2013

And now...

Season 4: "The GOAT" - January to April 2025

