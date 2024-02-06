How to watch 'The Conners' season 6 online – release date, episodes

The good news about ABC sitcom "The Conners" is that it's back for season 6 on February 7. The bad news is that it is almost certainly the final spin round the block for Dan Conner (John Goodman) and his lovable yet dysfunctional blue-collar family from Lanford, Illinois.

'The Conners' release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: The Conners season 6 premieres Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET /PT on ABC (via Sling TV or Fubo). International release dates are yet to be confirmed.

Mary (Jayden Rey) and DJ Tanner (Michael Fishman) might not be around but, Dan can still count on Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Jackie (Laurie Metcalfe), Becky (Alicia Goranson), Harris (Emma Kenney) and Mark (Ames McNamara) to make his life more difficult that it might ordinarily need to be.

Happily, Bev (96-year-old Estelle Parsons) and FedEx pilot Tyler (Sean Austin) will also be making returns to the show and, while one "really exciting" cameo remains under wraps, the producers were delighted to announce that Nick Offerman ("The Last of Us") will follow in the footsteps of other great names who have appeared in the "Roseanne" spin-off such as Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Juliette Lewis and Candice Bergen.

So brace yourselves for the sitcom that wears its heart on its sleeve and seldom fails to hit the mark. Each of the 13 episodes – it's a shorter-than-usual season – will air live on ABC and be streamed the following day on Hulu (although don't expect to find past seasons on the latter as The CW has acquired the rights).

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "The Conners" season 6 online.

How to watch 'The Conners' season 6 from abroad

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "The Conners" if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 'The Conners' S6 in the U.S. online and without cable

American fans can tune into "The Conners" season 6 premiere live on Wednesday, February 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Sling, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the U.S..

How to watch 'The Conners' season 6 in Canada

Canadians can tune into 'The Conners' at the same time as Americans – wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT – on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning February 7.

Cordcutters traveling outside of Canada can access their usual services easily with a VPN.

Can I watch 'The Conners' season 6 in the U.K.?

Bad news for Brits — it's unclear if "The Conners" season 6 is airing on any U.K. channels or streaming services.

Don't forget: U.S. nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual paid streaming services with the help of a VPN.

Can you watch 'The Conners' season 6 in Australia?

It's bad news for Aussies too — so far, The Conners doesn't appear to be airing on any Australian channels or streaming platforms.

But with a VPN, U.S. nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to the U.S. streaming services they already pay for.

The Conners season 6 episode guide

The Conners S06 E01 (The Publisher Cops Show Pilot) – Premieres Feb 7, 2024

Jackie faces problems at the Lunch Box and must take advice from an unexpected guest; Dan and Darlene take a trip into Chicago.

The Conners S06 E02 (Valentine's Day Treats and Credit Card Cheats) – Premieres Feb. 14, 2024

Becky decides it's time to introduce Tyler to Beverly Rose, but she is skeptical of Tyler's bonding approach; Jackie believes someone has hacked Bev's credit card when several frivolous charges show up on the bank statement.

Episodes 3-13 remain under wraps for now, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as further info become available.