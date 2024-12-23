How to watch 'Royal Carols: Together At Christmas' online, on TV and from anywhere

The "Royal Carols: Together At Christmas" was filmed at Westminster Abbey for broadcast on Christmas Eve. It features the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir performing some of the nation’s most beloved carols, "The Kindness of Trees" read by Sophie Okonedo with a specially composed piece by pianist Rosey Chan and musical performances from Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.

Watch 'Royal Carols: Together At Christmas' online: release dates, streaming, TV channel "Royal Carols: Together At Christmas" premieres on ITV1 and will be available to stream on ITVX on Tuesday, December 24 at 7.30 p.m. GMT.

According to the Royal Foundation, the service this year, presumably in light of the numerous health scares affecting the Royal Family in 2024, "provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult time of our lives".

"It will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy in others in their communities, whether on a personal level with friends and family, through their work or as they selflessly give up their time through volunteering," they continued.

"Royal Carols: Together At Christmas" will be available to watch in the U.S. on BritBox and Amazon Prime Video with a Britbox add-on on Tuesday, December 24 at 2.30 p.m. ET/11.30 a.m. PT.

Canadians will be able to stream "Royal Carols: Together At Christmas" on BritBox on Tuesday, December 24 at 2.30 p.m. ET/11.30 a.m. PT.

In Australia, "Royal Carols: Together At Christmas" will air on ABC 5:55 p.m. AEDT on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, landing on free streaming service ABC iView at the same time.

Previous years' shows have also been available on BritBox, but it's unclear whether the same will happen this year.

What you need to know about 'Royal Carols: Together At Christmas'

Were there any "Together At Christmas" carol services elsewhere in the U.K.? Yes. In addition to the Westminster Abbey Service, fifteen "Together at Christmas" carol services took place in a variety of places including Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro and Blackpool Tower Circus.

