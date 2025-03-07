How to watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 16 online – stream all the reality TV drama without cable

You know how it is. There are some new faces (three to be exact) and some old faces and everything will just be the same as ever in RHOA world except that this is a brand new refresh designed to inject some life into the franchise and so things might get a little spicier than usual.

It's time for a big dose of fresh new drama when you watch "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 online (available even if you don't have cable).

'RHOA' season 16 live streams, TV channel "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 premieres on Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m. E.T on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

How much spicier? Well, Kenya Moore was announced as a member of the cast but then left (the former Miss UA allegedly unveiled explicit pictures of Brit Eady while the Bravo cameras were rolling at a cast event) and Phaedra Parks answered the bat signal.

However, if the trailer is anything to go by, Kenya will still be making an appearance - which will obviously anything but a low key affair. Fan favorite Porsha Williams will be back and Shamea Morton Mwangi is finally getting a taste of the real limelight and chance to shine.

Of the newbies, Eady is certainly not one to be messed about while Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley are both strong, driven women who will make sure that everything ticks along just fine with only the minimal amount of simmering tension and imminent explosive drama.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16. Plus, check out the season 16 sneak peak below:

How to watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 16 online from anywhere

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 if you're away from home.

Watching the new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' S16 in the U.S.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 premieres on Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m. E.T./ 7 p.m. C.T. on Bravo . It will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Bravo is available with a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch RHOA on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling or Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. The Sling Blue package comes with Bravo, as well as 40+ other top channels.

Fubo is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Bravo.

After airing on Bravo, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 episodes may be available to stream on Hulu and/or Peacock.

Peacock is one of the newest streaming services but houses a great library, including the Real Housewives franchise.

Watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 16 in Canada

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans in Canada can tune into season 16 at the same time and day as their American neighbors from Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. It will also be available on Slice, if you get the channel through your cable provider.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need a VPN.

Watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' S16 in the U.K. and Australia

U.K. and Australian viewers can watch "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S.

Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.

Meet the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 16

SNEAK PEEK: Start Watching the RHOA Season 16 Premiere! | The Real Housewives of Atlanta S16 | Bravo - YouTube Watch On

Porsha Williams — A huge part of the franchise fromSeason 5 until the end of Season 13. She's now back as part of a refresh to the franchise.

Phaedra Parks — Exited the show after Season 9 and has been starring on Married to Medicine and Traitors but now joins the refresh.

Drew Sidora — Joined in season 13, now (after the exit of Kenya Moore) the only returnee from season 15.

Shamea Morton Mwangi — A guest on season 5, a "friend of" in season 8 and an ever-present bar season 14 now takes centre stage.

Brit Eady — A newbie and "insurance expert" and entrepreneur.

Kelli Ferrell — Owner of 'Mama's Chicken-N-Waffles' and cookbook author. Happy to dish out drama.

Angela Oakley — Another newbie and "finance & real estate mogul" as well as "mommy."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

