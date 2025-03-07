How to watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 16 online – stream all the reality TV drama without cable
Not enough drama in your life? Relax, here comes more drama than you'll ever want or need in your real life...
You know how it is. There are some new faces (three to be exact) and some old faces and everything will just be the same as ever in RHOA world except that this is a brand new refresh designed to inject some life into the franchise and so things might get a little spicier than usual.
It's time for a big dose of fresh new drama when you watch "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 online (available even if you don't have cable).
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 premieres on Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m. E.T on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.
• U.S. — Bravo (via Sling or Fubo) / Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
How much spicier? Well, Kenya Moore was announced as a member of the cast but then left (the former Miss UA allegedly unveiled explicit pictures of Brit Eady while the Bravo cameras were rolling at a cast event) and Phaedra Parks answered the bat signal.
However, if the trailer is anything to go by, Kenya will still be making an appearance - which will obviously anything but a low key affair. Fan favorite Porsha Williams will be back and Shamea Morton Mwangi is finally getting a taste of the real limelight and chance to shine.
Of the newbies, Eady is certainly not one to be messed about while Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley are both strong, driven women who will make sure that everything ticks along just fine with only the minimal amount of simmering tension and imminent explosive drama.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16. Plus, check out the season 16 sneak peak below:
How to watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 16 online from anywhere
Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 if you're away from home.
Watching the new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.
Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' S16 in the U.S.
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 premieres on Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m. E.T./ 7 p.m. C.T. on Bravo . It will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
Bravo is available with a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch RHOA on demand or online at BravoTV.com.
If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling or Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.
Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.
Away from the States and still want to catch the show? Don't panic as you can access the streaming services you already pay for with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
After airing on Bravo, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 episodes may be available to stream on Hulu and/or Peacock.
Peacock is one of the newest streaming services but houses a great library, including the Real Housewives franchise. Peacock Free offers thousands of TV episodes and movies — no subscription needed. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and get even more content, including originals like the Bel-Air reboot.
Watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 16 in Canada
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans in Canada can tune into season 16 at the same time and day as their American neighbors from Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. It will also be available on Slice, if you get the channel through your cable provider.
If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need NordVPN.
Watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' S16 in the U.K. and Australia
U.K. and Australian viewers can watch "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S.
Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.
Meet the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 16
Porsha Williams — A huge part of the franchise fromSeason 5 until the end of Season 13. She's now back as part of a refresh to the franchise.
Phaedra Parks — Exited the show after Season 9 and has been starring on Married to Medicine and Traitors but now joins the refresh.
Drew Sidora — Joined in season 13, now (after the exit of Kenya Moore) the only returnee from season 15.
Shamea Morton Mwangi — A guest on season 5, a "friend of" in season 8 and an ever-present bar season 14 now takes centre stage.
Brit Eady — A newbie and "insurance expert" and entrepreneur.
Kelli Ferrell — Owner of 'Mama's Chicken-N-Waffles' and cookbook author. Happy to dish out drama.
Angela Oakley — Another newbie and "finance & real estate mogul" as well as "mommy."
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn't get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
