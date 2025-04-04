How to watch the Grand National 2025 live: Stream the race online or on TV

The Grand National is almost upon us. Watched by millions around the globe, the world’s most famous horse race will see 34 runners take on the 30 jumps at Aintree Racecourse in a bid to win the prestigious title.

Read on and we'll explain how you can watch the Grand National 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Grand National 2025 start time, channel The 2025 Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 5.

► Race time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Apr. 6)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• U.S. — Fanduel

Watch anywhere

This year, the big storyline heading into the race is whether I Am Maximus can successfully defend his title. The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old will be one of the favorites as it bids to become just the second horse since the legendary Red Rum to secure back-to-back victories at the Grand National.

While I Am Maximus heads the market, the unpredictability of the race means there are plenty of other contenders. Iroko and Perceval Legallois are also well-fancied, while Cheltenham Festival winner Stumptown is also seen as a potential winner. Vanillier is also expected to challenge for glory after finishing as runner-up in 2023.

As always, there is also a strong Irish contingent that includes bargain buy Hewick, who cost just over $1,000 and won the King George VI Chase in 2023. There’s also 2024 Irish Grand National victor Intense Raffles and last year's third-place finisher Minella Indo.

Read on as we explain how to watch 2025 Grand National live streams where you are.

Watch Grand National live streams from anywhere

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy free Grand National coverage as ITV1 and ITVX are showing the race live.

But what if you're based in the U.K. but aren't at home to catch that free stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the race for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll explain how to do that below.

Grand National live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the race on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Grand National live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for fans away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Grand National 2025 live streams in the U.K.

As mentioned above, ITV1 and ITVX are providing FREE coverage of the 2025 Grand National in the U.K., with live coverage of the event getting underway at 12:55 p.m. BST on Saturday, and the main race set for 4 p.m.

Just bear in mind that you'll need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the action on TV or via online streaming.

If you're currently traveling overseas, you can use a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Grand National 2025 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the 2025 Grand National live stream will be shown on Sky Racing, which is available through Pay TV providers Foxtel and Austar.

The day's action begins at 12 a.m. AEST on Sunday, but be warned that the main race is scheduled for 3 am.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Grand National 2025 live streams in the U.S.

The 2025 Grand National will be shown on Fanduel TV in the United States. A monthly is currently price at $19.99 per month, but there are sometimes options to watch a single event.

There isn't a great deal of information currently available, but we will keep checking to see if a one-off payment is introduced.

Any Brits who are currently abroad in the country can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service.

The main race is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on Saturday morning.

Grand National 2025 schedule

Saturday, April 5

8:20 a.m. – William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle (3m)

8:55 a.m. – Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle - Grade 1 (2m 4f)

9:30 a.m. – William Hill Freebooter Handicap Chase (3m 1/2f)

10:04 a.m. – Liverpool Hurdle – Grade 1 (3m 1/2f)

11 a.m. – Randox Grand National – Handicap Chase (4m 2f)

(All times ET)

Grand National 2025 schedule list of runners

I Am Maximus

Royale Pagaille

Nick Rockett

Grangeclare West

Hewick

Minella Indo

Appreciate It

Minella Cocooner

Conflated

Stumptown

Hitman

Beauport

Bravemansgame

Chantry House

Threeunderthrufive

Perceval Legallois

Kandoo Kid

Iroko

Intense Raffles

Senior Chief

Idas Boy

Fil Dor

Broadway Boy

Coko Beach

Stay Away Fay

Meetingofthewaters

Monbeg Genius

Vanillier

Horantzau D'airy

Hyland

Celebre D'allen

Three Card Brag

Twig

Duffle Coat