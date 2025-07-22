Forget 'Superman' — 'Wonder Woman' lassos 'Supergirl' screenwriter to pen 'Wonder Woman' reboot for DC studios

With James Gunn's "Superman" dominating at the box office, all eyes are on what the revamped DCU has next. Now, DC Studios has hired playwright, actress, and "Supergirl" screenwriter Ana Nogueira to write its new redo of "Wonder Woman," The Wrap reports.

The news comes as "Superman" soars past $409 million at the global box office in just two weekends, the kind of blockbuster success comic book movies haven't seen at the box office since pre-Covid days.

Nogueira, who previously starred in "The Michael J. Fox Show," "The Vampire Diaries" and "Hightown," is quickly becoming one of DC's go-to hitters. She's also reportedly set to write a live-action take of Teen Titans for the Gunn- and Peter Safran-run Warner Bros label. "Supergirl," which debuts in theaters on June 26, 2026, will be her first produced screenplay, and it's being adapted from the graphic novel “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.”

Wonder Woman's place in the new DCU

Rebooting Wonder Woman has emerged as a top priority for the studio. Earlier this month, Variety reported that DC is fast-tracking the film, and Gunn told Entertainment Weekly in June that a new "Wonder Woman" movie is "being written right now." DC Studios is also reportedly working on a "Paradise Island" TV series for HBO set on Wonder Woman's home of Themyscira.

Gal Gadot first brought the Princess of Themyscira to the big screen in director Patty Jenkins' 2017 film "Wonder Woman," which earned $822 million worldwide and challenged industry assumptions that female-led superhero movies didn't have as much pull among audiences as their male counterparts.

Gadot and Jenkins reunited for "Wonder Woman 1984," which premiered on Christmas Day in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Gadot also revised her role in "Justice League" (2017), "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" (2021), and "The Flash" (2023).

It's not clear what role Wonder Woman will play now that Gunn and Safran have rebooted the DC universe. Nogueira could take the character in a bold new direction, but that could prove risky considering the original "Wonder Woman" was one of the most beloved movies of the previous franchise.

For now, we'll have to wait to learn more about Wonder Woman's future on the big screen. It's possible we could see her cameo in "Supergirl" when it hits theaters next year, similar to how Supergirl actress Milly Alcock appeared at the end of "Superman" to tease the DCU's next chapter.

