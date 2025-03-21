How to watch F1 Chinese GP 1 2025 online without cable – Sprint race, Qualifying

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton on Sprint pole

WATCH – Chinese GP 2025 from anywhere with SurfShark

SPRINT – Starts 7 p.m. (Mar. 21) / 3 a.m. GMT (Mar. 22)

Chinese Grand Prix 2025

You don't have to watch the Chinese Grand Prix. But with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton charging to Sprint pole, Formula 1 fans are set for a spectacular qualifying.

After sticking the SF-25 on the front row Hamilton admitted to Sky Sports that he is "gobsmacked" and "inspired" by Ferrari's speed in China.

Motorsport fans can watch the Heineken Chinese GP online and stream it live in 38 countries with F1 TV Premium (how to watch the F1 Grand Prix of China below).

When is the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint? The Chinese GP Sprint race starts 7 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21, which is 3 a.m. GMT on Saturday, March 22. The Sprint will be followed by qualifying live at 7 a.m. GMT.

How to watch Chinese Grand Prix in U.S. The Sprint is on ESPNU; Qualifying is on ESPN2. Stream ESPN channels live with Sling TV and Fubo.

(Image credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Outside the U.S.?

Outside the U.S., British fans can watch F1 China on Sky Sports; Australians can watch every session on Kayo Sports.

You can watch F1 via Fancode in India and TSN/TSN+ in Canada.

You can also watch the Chinese Grand Prix via F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium (in selected countries only).

Can I watch the Chinese Grand Prix on F1 TV Premium? Yes. F1 TV Premium gives you the "ability to watch races in 4K Ultra HD/HDR," along with a new personalised Multiview feature available on select devices*. It's available in 38 countries including the U.S. – but not the U.K. *Multiview is only available on iOS and TVOS compatible devices and Google Chrome

Can I watch free F1 Chinese GP live streams? That depends on where you live. Viewers in the following countries can watch free F1 live streams on these TV broadcasters and streaming services for some of this season’s races. Check local broadcaster details for specific information. Australia – free race highlights on 10Play. Austria – Full races on ServusTV or ORF (2025 Chinese GP – ServusTV) Belgium – Full races on RTBF Auvio Canada – Canadian Grand Prix is free on CTV (English) and Noovo (French). Hungary – M4 Sport Luxembourg – RTL Zwee U.K. – Channel 4 airs free coverage of the British Grand Prix on TV in the UK.

If you're traveling abroad, get SurfShark VPN and tap into your usual live motorsports coverage from anywhere. It's the best VPN we've used and tops the podium when it comes to streaming.

Surfshark – from $1.99 per month

The best cheap VPN (and also the fastest)

Surfshark is a fantastic all-rounder, offering premium features at a pocket-friendly price. You're getting unlimited simultaneous connections, the fastest speeds in the industry, and seamless unblocking for just $1.99 per month. The value for money is, simply put, fantastic, seeing as it's also ideal for beginners. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try before you buy.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How long is the F1 Sprint race in China? It covers a distance of 100km – typically one-third of a typical Grand Prix distance – and should last 30 minutes.