How to watch F1 Chinese GP 1 2025 online without cable – Sprint race, Qualifying
Formula 1 heads to China and the Shanghai International Circuit
- Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton on Sprint pole
- WATCH – Chinese GP 2025 from anywhere with SurfShark
- SPRINT – Starts 7 p.m. (Mar. 21) / 3 a.m. GMT (Mar. 22)
Chinese Grand Prix 2025
You don't have to watch the Chinese Grand Prix. But with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton charging to Sprint pole, Formula 1 fans are set for a spectacular qualifying.
After sticking the SF-25 on the front row Hamilton admitted to Sky Sports that he is "gobsmacked" and "inspired" by Ferrari's speed in China.
Motorsport fans can watch the Heineken Chinese GP online and stream it live in 38 countries with F1 TV Premium (how to watch the F1 Grand Prix of China below).
When is the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint?
The Chinese GP Sprint race starts 7 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21, which is 3 a.m. GMT on Saturday, March 22.
The Sprint will be followed by qualifying live at 7 a.m. GMT.
How to watch Chinese Grand Prix in U.S.
The Sprint is on ESPNU; Qualifying is on ESPN2.
Outside the U.S.?
Outside the U.S., British fans can watch F1 China on Sky Sports; Australians can watch every session on Kayo Sports.
You can watch F1 via Fancode in India and TSN/TSN+ in Canada.
You can also watch the Chinese Grand Prix via F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium (in selected countries only).
Can I watch the Chinese Grand Prix on F1 TV Premium?
Yes. F1 TV Premium gives you the "ability to watch races in 4K Ultra HD/HDR," along with a new personalised Multiview feature available on select devices*.
It's available in 38 countries including the U.S. – but not the U.K.
*Multiview is only available on iOS and TVOS compatible devices and Google Chrome
Can I watch free F1 Chinese GP live streams?
That depends on where you live. Viewers in the following countries can watch free F1 live streams on these TV broadcasters and streaming services for some of this season’s races. Check local broadcaster details for specific information.
Australia – free race highlights on 10Play.
Austria – Full races on ServusTV or ORF (2025 Chinese GP – ServusTV)
Belgium – Full races on RTBF Auvio
Canada – Canadian Grand Prix is free on CTV (English) and Noovo (French).
Hungary – M4 Sport
Luxembourg – RTL Zwee
U.K. – Channel 4 airs free coverage of the British Grand Prix on TV in the UK.
If you're traveling abroad, get SurfShark VPN and tap into your usual live motorsports coverage from anywhere. It's the best VPN we've used and tops the podium when it comes to streaming.
How long is the F1 Sprint race in China?
It covers a distance of 100km – typically one-third of a typical Grand Prix distance – and should last 30 minutes.
