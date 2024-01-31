How to watch 'Domino Day' online now – live stream BBC witchcraft drama

"Domino Day" – the new BBC drama about modern witchcraft – has landed on BBC iPlayer. Starring Bafta-nominated Siena Kelly ("Adult Material") as Domino Day, the show is billed as a sexier, grown-up "Charmed". Traveling outside the U.K.? You can watch all episodes FREE online from anywhere with a VPN.

It's not easy being a barista in your 20s who also happens to be a witch with extraordinary powers that you don't fully understand. But as Domino Day searches for her community in Manchester, England, little does she know that a coven of witches is tracking her every move, in an effort to stop her before her powers destroy everything around her.

Episode 1 of "Domino Day" sees the 24-year-old Londoner swipe right on a 'Deep Like' date with finance bro Jason in a swanky cocktail bar. It's all going well until Jason discovers that modern witches need to feed...

Featuring a wealth of red-hot acting talent including Babirye Bukilwa ("We Hunt Together"), Poppy Lee Friar ("In My Skin"), and Alisha Bailey ("Call the Midwife"), it's no surprise that the Domino Day reviews are positive. The Guardian hails it as a "fresh and freaky coven" while GamesRadar calls it the U.K.'s answer to "True Blood".

Ready to get your witch on? Here's everything you need to watch "Domino Day" online.

You can watch all six episodes of "Domino Day" in the UK on BBC iPlayer right now. It's totally FREE to view, provided you have a TV license of course.

All six episodes started streaming on Wednesday (Jan. 31). "Domino Day"episode 1 airs at 10:45 p.m. GMT / 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m PT on BBC Three. That's 9:45 a.m. AEDT on Thursday morning in Australia.

Episode 2 airs at 11 p.m. GMT on BBC Three on Wednesday (Feb. 7).

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy all six episodes of "Domino Day" FREE on BBC iPlayer.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but are visiting the U.S. right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

We'd expect BBC America to air "Domino Day" at some point in the future, but there's no official confirmation of that as yet.

Sadly for Siena Kelly fans, "Domino Day" is not available in Australia just yet.

'Domino Day' (2024) season 1 – full episode guide

"Domino Day" season 1 episode 1

Domino, a lone witch, deliberately dates awful men in order to feed off them. However, her unusual behaviour has put her on the radar of a mysterious local coven, who want answers.

"Domino Day" season 1 episode 2

Local coven leader Kat lures Domino to her HQ, where her ancestors possess Domino and reveal the dark truth about who she really is.

"Domino Day" season 1 episode 3

Domino struggles with the reappearance of her dangerous ex, who wants to pick up where they left off. Meanwhile, the coven grapples with the truth of who Domino is.

"Domino Day" season 1 episode 4

With her powers becoming uncontrollably dangerous and having put Sammie in danger, Domino is forced to confront the monster within herself and ask the coven for help.

"Domino Day" season 1 episode 5

Happily free of both Silas and her power, a ‘human’ Domino enjoys a date with Leon. But a jealous Silas and tenacious Esme won’t let things lie, and her life is soon upended again.

"Domino Day" season 1 episode 6

Domino regains her powers while Silas lures her into a trap using the coven. Determined to revive Leon and save her friends, Domino faces an explosive showdown with Esme.

What is Domino Day about? Siena Kelly: "Domino Day is about a very powerful witch, who doesn't understand the true extent of her powers. All she knows is she needs to feed off the energy of others and she uses dating apps to find her victims. There is a coven of witches based in Manchester that see her as a threat and want to stop her before she hurts someone."



Who wrote Domino Day? "Domino Day" is created and written by Lauren Sequeira, alongside Charlene James and Haleema Mirza. The show is directed by Eva Sigurdardottir and Nadira Amrani.