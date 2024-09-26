How to watch 'Crime Scene Kitchen' season 3 online and from anywhere – 2024 episodes

When you first see "Crime Scene Kitchen" in the TV listings you're tempted to think that Gordon Ramsey has finally gone too far but this is another show altogether. Bakers in pairs must follow the culinary clues to recreate desserts for the judges. Below is our guide to how to watch "Crime Scene Kitchen" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN.

'Crime Scene Kitchen' season 3: release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "Crime Scene Kitchen" season 3 premieres Thursday, September 26 on Fox at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling TV or Fubo).

• Canada — Fox (via Fubo).

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After two groups of self-taught and classical trained bakers in season 2, the format returns to a family vs friends arrangement in the early rounds of a competition so complicated football-ruling body-FIFA must have been involved somewhere and a comedian like Joel "Animal Control" McHale is the perfect person to host.

In simple terms, it's remake the dessert you think was made in the kitchen with the taste only a secondary consideration and elimination every week until only team of two players is left to share the $100,000 prize. There is no real point to it other than the competitiveness of the contestants but you could say the same about the "The Great British Bake Off", which is now cult viewing.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "Crime Scene Kitchen" season 3 online – including any free streams.

How to watch 'Crime Scene Kitchen' season 3 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Crime Scene Kitchen" season 3 on your usual streaming subscription?

You can still watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

(Image credit: free)

Watch 'Crime Scene Kitchen' season 3 in the U.S. online and without cable

American fans can tune into "Crime Scene Kitchen" season 3 on Fox on Thursday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will then be available to stream a day later on Hulu.

Fox is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo or Hulu with Live TV.

Away from home? Don't panic. You can still watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We recommend NordVPN.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (selected cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Cut the Cord Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

(Image credit: Free)

How to watch 'Crime Scene Kitchen' season 3 in Canada

"Crime Scene Kitchen" season 3 premieres on FOX in Canada on Thursday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It is also available to stream via the Fubo Premium and Entertainment packages.

Once season 3 has aired we expect it to join seasons 1 and 2 on CBC Gem, where episodes are available to stream for free. Date TBA.

Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere on the planet.

(Image credit: Free)

Can I watch 'Crime Scene Kitchen' season 3 in the U.K.?

There is no release date for "Crime Scene Kitchen" season 3 in the U.K..

However, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

(Image credit: free)

Can I watch 'Crime Scene Kitchen' season 3 in Australia?

"Crime Scene Kitchen" season 3 will be available to stream for free via 10 Play in Australia at a time TBA.

Traveling abroad? Can't wait? With NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals Down Under can access their usual streaming domestic streaming services from anywhere.

'Crime Scene Kitchen' season 3' episode guide

S03E01: "The One With the Friends" - Bakers must decode what type of dessert was made using just the leftover crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues, then re-create the recipe for celebrity judges chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. September 26, 2024

Bakers must decode what type of dessert was made using just the leftover crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues, then re-create the recipe for celebrity judges chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. September 26, 2024 S03E02: "It's a Family Affair" October 3, 2024

October 3, 2024 S03E03-S03E10 - TBA

Meet the teams

Courtney & Danielle - Niece & uncle

Katelyn & Ronan - Spouses

Anyatta & Sonjii - Sisters

Becky & Daniel - Siblings

Nigel & Karen - Mother & son

Starlett & Kai - Mother & daughter

Janusz & Keiron - Friends

April & Samantha - Co-workers

Jesse & Justin - Brothers-in-law

Jessica & Lenore - Friends

Brando & Nikki - Friends

Cliff & Adam - Friends