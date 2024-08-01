Venu Sports launch price is $43 a month — here's what you get for the money

Three giant media companies are coming together to bring a new offering to the streaming landscape: Venu Sports. When the service was first announced, we didn't know the monthly cost, though we had to assume it would be pricey based on what the three media giants are offering. We've discovered the initial launch price, and it's not good news for sports fans on a budget.

According to a press release from the service, Venu Sports will offer an introductory rate of $42.99 per month for a limited time. That rate lasts 12 months for anyone who signs up during the promotional period. After a year, subscribers can cancel the service at any time, including right before the first year expires.

Now, it's worth noting that no one said the price would go up after the first year, but the use of terms like "launch price" and the statement "Anyone signing up for Venu's launch price will be able to receive the service for that same price for 12-months from time of sign-up" certainly implies that this price isn't here to stay.

What does Venu include?

The service, scheduled to launch in the fall, will offer thousands of live sports events from many of the major professional sports leagues and top college conferences. It's aimed at being an alternative for who are sick of paying for traditional cable to see their teams play. However, because of exclusives and the various broadcasting deals, this service will not get you access to all your favorite games, so you may still need some form of cable, be it a streamer like YouTube TV or a traditional cable package.

If you do choose to sign up for Venu sports, you'll get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV and the streaming service ESPN+. Leagues featured in the service include the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, NCAA Division I football and basketball, U.S. and international soccer, combat sports, Grand Slam tennis, championship golf, INDYCAR, NASCAR and F1.

"With an impressive portfolio of sports programming, Venu will provide sports fans in the U.S. with a single destination for watching many of the most sought-after games and events," said Pete Distad, CEO of the upcoming Venu Sports service. "We're building Venu from the ground up for fans who want seamless access to watch the sports they love, and we will launch at a compelling price point that will appeal to the cord cutter and cord never fans currently not served by existing pay TV packages."

Fans of sports talk shows will enjoy Venu, too, as it offers shows like "SportsCenter," "First Take," "Get Up!," "College GameDay" and "The Pat McAfee Show."

It's pricey compared to most other streaming services, but the value proposition isn't bad for die-hards when you consider all of the live and on-demand sports content available.