This family drama movie on Tubi is a must-watch for 'Parasite' fans — and it's 99% on Rotten Tomatoes

A year before "Parasite" won an Oscar for its portrayal of lower-class struggles, "Shoplifters" brought us a moving study on family trauma and fear of poverty. If you enjoy found family or heart-wrenching movies that stick with you long after the credits roll, you'll definitely want to check this one out. That's easier than ever since it landed on Tubi this month, one of the best free streaming services.

Directed, written and edited by "Monster" director Hirokazu Kore-eda, "Shoplifters" was inspired by a simple question: What makes a family? Critics loved Kore-eda's answer, giving the movie a near-perfect 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also won the Palme d'Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and snagged a nomination for the Academy Award for Best International Film that same year.

But awards and scores only tell part of the story. What makes "Shoplifters" a must-watch is its achingly tender story following a family that, like most of us, is just trying to do right by the people they love and survive under the bruising weight of capitalism. This is the kind of movie that'll have you smiling from ear to ear one minute and then rip your heart out the next. Here's why you should add "Shoplifters" on Tubi to your watch list.

What is 'Shoplifters' about?

Shoplifters - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Similar to the destitute Kims in "Parasite," the Shibata family of "Shoplifters" is a tight-knit group of impoverished people who, while technically unrelated, live together under one roof while barely making ends meet. They live off the grandmother’s pension, some odd jobs and, after the patriarch Osamu (Lily Franky) loses his job due to an injury, shoplifting whatever goods they need or can sell.

He and his son Shota (Kairi Jō) devise a clever system of hand signals to communicate their marks. Despite their criminal lifestyle, they adhere to a strict code and only take what they need, flying under the radar by not making waves or causing scenes. Even with their meager means, the Shibatas go against their code when they decide to take in a young girl they happen across named Yuri (Miyu Sasaki), who they suspect has been a victim of abuse.

Unfortunately, this sets a dangerous chain of events into motion that threatens to tear their family apart. After they learn the truth about Yuri's identity and Shota is caught red-handed, the family is thrown into danger and forced to confront the consequences of their actions.

Should you stream 'Shoplifters'?

While some dramas hit you over the head with powerful emotions and performances, "Shoplifters" takes a more understated approach. You grow to understand the Shibatas through glimpses of the family's routines, casual moments at the dinner table, and provocative yet reassuring moments of togetherness. It all comes together in a quietly moving masterpiece that resonates even more because of its subtlety.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you enjoyed "Parasite," "Shoplifters" is more meditative but still definitely one to add to your watch list. Don't let subtitles scare you away from Shoplifters, as you'll miss a mountain of a movie. It's got a lot of heart, and it's one of those movies that stays with you.

Watch "Shoplifters" free on Tubi now