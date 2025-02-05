Prime Video’s No. 1 show ‘Beast Games’ just started a risky trend — and I’m worried other streaming services will follow

Prime Video’s “Beast Games” has become an undeniable hit, climbing to No. 1 on the platform, racking up millions of viewers and generating social media buzz. But its success could mark the beginning of a trend that might not be so great for the future of streaming.

The show, which throws influencers into a high-stakes competition reminiscent of “Squid Games,” has shown that audiences are willing to tune in for creator-led TV. And now, as Business Insider reports, Hollywood is eager to cash in, with streaming giants like Netflix and Disney Plus eyeing their own influencer-driven shows.

On the surface, it makes sense: Social media stars come with ready-made fan bases, massive engagement and the ability to keep eyes glued to the screen. With their domination of platforms like TikTok and YouTube, influencer shows seems like a natural fit for Netflix or Disney Plus. The problem, though, is that reality TV and scripted shows are two very different animals. Just because someone can go viral doesn’t mean they’re cut out for leading a show.

If “Beast Games” is just the start, we might find ourselves in a future where influencers are prioritized over traditional creators (like writers, actors and directors) with decades of experience. Streaming services in 2025, already walking a tightrope between quality and profitability, may rush to cash in on influencer-led content.

But I’m worried this will lead to more quick-hit projects that come and go just as fast as the latest viral trend. And here’s why that could be a real problem.

Influencer-led TV could hurt the future of streaming

Influencer-led TV might seem like an easy way for streaming services to capitalize on social media fame, but it comes with some serious risks that could hurt the future of the industry.

Sure, influencers bring in millions of followers and massive engagement, but turning that into successful TV shows is a lot harder than it sounds. Reality TV and scripted content are two completely different worlds, and what works in short viral videos doesn’t always translate to long-form, compelling entertainment.

The issue is becoming more apparent as streaming platforms race to cash in on the influencer craze. For example, Max recently confirmed a reality series starring Jake and Logan Paul, two of the most controversial influencers out there. These brothers have faced plenty of backlash in the past for their actions, yet they’re still being handed the keys to mainstream television.

Hulu has already jumped on the influencer-led reality show trend with “The D'Amelio Show,” which follows TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and their rise to fame. While these sisters have star power with millions of followers, the show has faced criticism for focusing more on their online personas than on delivering an interesting enough narrative.

On top of that, the hype around influencers is often short-lived. While they dominate headlines today, their relevance can fade just as quickly as the latest viral meme. Relying on them for TV shows could result in content that loses its appeal faster than a trending hashtag, leaving streaming services scrambling for the next big thing.

‘Beast Games’ proves influencer-led reality shows don’t really work

“Beast Games” is a clear example of why influencer-led reality shows don’t always hit the mark. Sure, it made it to No. 1 on Prime Video, but that might have more to do with the novelty of the idea than the actual quality of the content.

In fact, the show has had a pretty poor reception from critics. While it had a strong start on Prime Video, its Rotten Tomatoes critics score is a dismal 13%. The audience score, on the other hand, sits much higher at 89%, likely driven by the influencer’s loyal fanbases.

Andy Dehnart from Reality Blurred put it simply: “If everything in Beast Games has to be the craziest, the biggest, the most, then nothing is, flattening it into a big mess of chaotic, shaky camera angles and awkward interviews with some CGI sparkles added on top in a desperate attempt to impress us.”

Honestly, “Beast Games” feels more like a gimmick than a solid show you can sit down and watch. Sure, people tune in for the influencers, but that newness can wear thin fast. Reality TV thrives on drama, relatability, and suspense, things that are tough to capture without skilled producers and a strong narrative. Influencers, used to controlling their image online, might struggle when things are more scripted and produced.

And frankly, I really hope that big streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus don’t follow suit and make this trend the norm. We deserve better than just chasing viral moments. If these bigger platforms overinvest in influencer-led content because of the popularity of “Beast Games,” they risk alienating audiences who turn to streaming services for quality entertainment.