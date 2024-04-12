Showtime streaming service is shutting down — here’s when and where it’s going

Last year, premium cable channel Showtime's offerings were folded into the larger Paramount Plus streaming service as part of a new, integrated offering named Paramount Plus With Showtime. This premium tier included a Showtime "channel" within the Paramount Plus app that featured ad-free access to Showtime's original series, including "Yellowjackets," "A Gentleman in Moscow," "The Curse" and "Billions," as well as the cabler's impressive lineup of movies.

When the change was initially made, current Showtime standalone subscribers who signed up directly through the app or with a major cable provider were able to switch over to the new plan fairly easily, instantly gaining access to an expanded library of content since Paramount Plus was included in the cost of their subscription.

Though the Showtime standalone app remained available following the debut of the integration, the end is nearing for those who haven't made the switch yet, as an official shutdown date for the original Showtime app has been announced.

Showtime app is officially shutting down April 30

After nine years, the official Showtime app will officially be shutting down forever on April 30, 2024, according to a notice on the official Showtime website.

Subscribers who signed up directly with Showtime should check their email for information about transferring their account to a Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. Additional information about how current subscribers can make the switch is also available at the Showtime help center.

Subscribers who are not eligible for a transfer because they subscribed with a third party will need to cancel their Showtime subscription and then re-subscribe to the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan.

Currently, the ad-free Paramount Plus with Showtime plan costs $11.99 per month (after a 7-day free trial) and is available to subscribe to directly on the Paramount Plus website, through all major cable providers and via third parties like Amazon, Roku, and the Google Play/App Store.

Though a less-expensive, ad-supported tier exists for Paramount Plus, the ad-free $11.99 premium option is currently the only way to continue to access Showtime's streaming content library.