I'm a personal trainer — these are the 9 Best Black Friday kettlebell deals I've ever seen

As a personal trainer, I like to take advantage of Black Friday sales to stock up on the best gym equipment. And there are tons of great discounts on kettlebells right now before the big day arrives.

Some models I use at home that made it into our best kettlebells lineup are slashed in price. The Amazon Basics kettlebell is just $30 at Amazon and is a #1 top-rated kettlebell with many weight options. If you want something more premium, the Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell is now $149 down from $199.

Although Bowflex filed for bankruptcy, it's absolutely worth the money to buy this kettlebell because you get plenty of weight options in one. Plus, the JRNY app is still available.

It doesn't matter what kind of kettlebell you like, I'm confident these kettlebell Black Friday deals are the best I've seen over the last few years of covering the event. I've rounded up my favorites here and will continue to add to this line-up as the hottest deals roll in.

Black Friday kettlebell deals

Amazon Basics Kettlebell: was $38 now $30 at Amazon The Amazon Basics kettlebell is the perfect budget-friendly option if you don't want to spend much money but still want to do kettlebell workouts from home. Choose between 10-60lbs but remember to check where each discount applies.

Lifeline Kettlebell: was $69 now $55 at Amazon I love the grip on this kettlebell. You can throw it around and put it through its paces without suffering from a slippery handle. Plus, it's super durable and doesn't chip easily.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell: was $199 now $149 at Amazon This is another model that made it into our best kettlebell line-up. You get 8-40lbs of load available and can adjust this using the quick turn dial. It replaces 6 kettlebells, so you can save space and still train hard. You can also connect with the JRNY app with a membership upon purchase.

Northdeer Adjustable Kettlebell: was $89 now $71 at Amazon This kettlebell looks slick. I love its design, but while I haven't personally used it, I think the discount is still worth considering. You can adjust the weights by rotating the dial between 10-20lbs. However, the chrome-plated steel material might be difficult to grip, so I recommend gloves or chalk.

Motion Space Adjustable Kettlebell: was $139 now $109 at Amazon A similar design to Bowflex but more affordable, this 6-in-1 kettlebell offers 6.5-40lbs and allows you to fully tailor your workouts on the spot using a one-click design. It's a little bulky, but it saves plenty of space.

PowerBlock Adjustable Kettlebell: was $299 now $249 at Amazon This is the bell to choose if you need durability. The PowerBlock kettlebell feels like solid iron with the advantage of adjustability. Choose between 35-62lbs and there's also easy weight identification. Quickly adjust using the secure magnetic steel selection pin. Comes with a 5-year warranty.

ProsourceFit Vinyl Plastic Kettlebell: was $33 now $18 at Amazon Save 44% on this kettlebell from leading brand Prosource. The smooth vinyl coating protects wrists and palms and limits noise. Plus, the extra-large handle offers a secure grip and comfort. I'm a fan of the brand, and their ankle weights are featured in some of our buying guides, so we trust them.

Yes4All Adjustable Kettlebell: was $94 now $85 at Amazon It's not the biggest discount in the world, but the Yes4All adjustable kettlebell is hugely popular and so any price you can take off this model is worth consideration. The adjustable kettlebell has six durable cast iron plates, solidly constructed with a lock and slide mechanism for changing plates up to 40 lbs.

HXD-ERGO Adjustable Kettlebell: was $179 now $129 at Amazon Choose from 7 weights from 5 to 44 lbs and adjust by turning the kettlebell so that the arrow aligns with the corresponding weight on the base. An internal safety lock prevents weights from falling out. It's sleek looking, packs quietly away into a corner, and with $50 off, I highly recommend it.

More from Tom's Guide

We'll be covering all the savings and price cuts during Black Friday. Our Black Friday deals live coverage will keep you clued up on all the best savings and I'll be updating this page as and when new deals roll in on kettlebells.