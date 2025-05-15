I streamed every ‘Final Destination’ movie in a single weekend — these are the 3 to watch before ‘Bloodlines’

I lost countless hours in my teenage years watching (and rewatching) the “Final Destination” movies. After more than a decade, I’m thrilled to see it make its grand return with “Final Destination: Bloodlines” set to arrive in movie theaters later this week (on May 16).

Ahead of “Bloodline’s” big-screen release, I decided to revisit the grisly series to get back up to speed and see if these teenage favorites had stood the test of time. And what better way to do that than via a mega-movie marathon? In less than 48 hours, I binged all five movies in the series so far, and it was certainly quite the blood-soaked ride.

Aside from the fact that I’m now convinced that I see death omens everywhere, I also believe there is a clear “Final Destination” hierarchy, with the series split into worth-watching entries and a couple that can be easily skipped without missing much.

So, if you’re wanting to stream a “Final Destination” flick or two before heading down to your local multiplex, here are the three you should consider first. Just whatever you do, don’t bother with 2009’s “The Final Destination'; it’s a clear franchise lowpoint and really sucks.

‘Final Destination 2’ (2003)

Final Destination 2 (2003) Trailer #1 | A.J. Cook, Ali Larter, Michael Landes - YouTube Watch On

The first “Final Destination” lacks the gory creativity and the tension of future sequels, not to mention its characters are too thinly-sketched to be much more than forgettable fodder, so for me, it’s “Final Destination 2” where the franchise really finds itself.

It’s also the movie responsible for my ongoing fear of driving on the highway, which is the mark of an effective horror-thriller when it gives you more than just nightmares.

A real fan-favorite entry, “Final Destination 2” focuses on a grisly premonition that sees a logging truck cause a massive pileup. Naturally, our protagonist (played by “Criminal Minds” alumna A. J. Cook) manages to prevent her own death, alongside her friends and a fortunate few others, but Death starts to come for them in increasingly outlandish ways.

I also appreciate that “Final Destination 2” circles back to resolve the cliffhanger ending of the first movie.

Watch "Final Destination 2" on Max now

‘Final Destination 3’ (2006)

Final Destination 3 | Original Theatrical Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I love rollercoasters, which is perhaps a little surprising considering I first saw “Final Destination 3” at such a formative age. Packing the franchise’s best premonition sequence, this second sequel comes from director James Wong and stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

In “Final Destination 3,” the series really gains its confidence, and the elaborate deaths become even more memorable. The double tanning bed kill has been etched into my psyche for almost two decades. Plus, the haunting ending leaves a real impression (even if it does feel just a little cheap).

I also appreciate that it makes some attempts to switch up the now-established formula with Polaroid photographs that foreshadow the impending deaths of each survivor of the roller coaster crash. However, the lack of franchise mainstay Tony Todd (who appears via voice only) is a shame.

Watch "Final Destination 3" on Max now

‘Final Destination 5’ (2011)

Final Destination 5 - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

For my money, “Final Destination 5” is the best effort in the franchise to date. And it serves as a sort of apology in response to the awfulness of the fourth installment.

The switch to a slightly older cast — the core characters here are office workers rather than high schoolers — helps the movie feel a little less teen slasher, though it’s still got all the blood and guts you’d expect from a “Final Destination” movie.

I rank the bridge collapse premonition towards the bottom of the pack, but what comes afterwards solidifies “Final Destination 5” as my favorite flick in the series.

I particularly like that one of the survivors becomes essentially a secondary villain, meaning that Death isn’t the only antagonist force within “Final Destination 5.” The excellent ending, which I naturally won’t spoil here, just adds that extra flourish. It’s “Final Destination” at its chilling best.

Watch "Final Destination 5" on Max now