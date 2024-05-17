I just found the best horror-action movie ever on Prime Video — and it’s better than ‘28 Days Later’

I write about movies and TV shows for a living, so I’ve seen plenty of them in my time. However, there are only a select few that have truly stuck with me, and it’s those that I often go back to for comfort. Is it strange that I usually go to horror movies for that comfort? Maybe, but sometimes horror is just so dang good that I need to watch the movie more than once.

A perfect example, and one of my favorite movies to ever exist, is “Overlord” (2018). This chaotic masterpiece is everything you need in a horror-action flick, from the grimy setting to the unexpected gore to a group of protagonists with completely different personalities. There is so much to enjoy in such a simple movie, and that’s what makes it better than apocalyptic dramas like “28 Days Later” (and that’s not to say this isn’t good, because it definitely is).

Fortunately “Overlord” is on Prime Video, one of the best streaming services . Here's why I think it's such a good movie.

What is ‘Overlord’ about?

“Overlord” takes place in an alternate 1940s setting on the eve of D-Day. American paratroopers must drop behind enemy lines to reach a German radio tower built underneath a church used for “communication," but of course, there are always secrets. As these soldiers proceed further into their mission, they discover that the Nazi-occupied town isn’t what they expected, and their simple military operation takes a turn for the worse when a sinister experiment unleashes hell.

In the forest near the patrolled village, they also meet Chloe Laurent (Mathilde Ollivier), one of the villagers who keeps the soldiers safe inside of her home. But the mission gets complicated when she wants to join the mission for reasons of her own. The integrated military unit includes second-in-command Corporal Ford (Wyatt Russell) and the private team members Boyce (Jovan Adepo), Tibbet (John Magaro), Chase (Iain De Caestecker), and Rosenfeld (Dominic Applewhite).

“Overlord” is definitely chaotic, but that’s what makes it so good. The action-packed narrative, frightening sequences, and plot twists will have your mouth hanging open in shock, which is a moment I’ll never forget when I watched this masterpiece for the first time.

‘Overlord’ is entertainingly grungy and fun

One of the best things about “Overlord” is that it’s an intentional B-movie. The grungy environments and slasher-type violence is perfect for the horror genre it’s supposed to be in. And critics clearly agree with this too, as they’ve given the movie a high score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes .

There haven’t been many zombie war movies, making “Overlord” a unique concept that everyone should experience. Chris Nashawaty from Entertainment Weekly is especially a fan of this combination: “A surprisingly well-made mash-up of old-fashioned war movie tropes and proudly disgusting horror-flick shocks. It's a ton of fun.”

Chicago Reader’s Andrea Thompson is just as passionate about the movie since it "takes many elements you've seen before and creates a mashup that's able to deliver some gory fun, riveting suspense, zombie horrors, and terrifying depictions of modern war in equal measure.”

If you’re into video games too, you’ll probably enjoy the vibes that this movie gives off since you become part of the story. Rafer Guzman from Newsday highlighted this in the perfect way by saying: “Overlord has a bit of a video-game feel at times, though that just adds to the overall sense of pulpy, gory fun.”

Audiences also agree, with comments like “the special effects are phenomenal”, “beautifully horrific visuals”, and “a great story and ending.”

You have to give ‘Overlord’ a chance

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

So, what are you waiting for? “Overlord” is waiting to be added to your watchlist. It’s a brilliant action-packed horror movie that won’t necessarily give you nightmares, but it will make you jump a few times. The cinematography, character development, and constant tension is so well done for a movie that is under two hours.

Although at the time the cast weren’t highly recognizable, they did go on to bigger projects that grew their fame. Russell starred in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Black Mirror”, and “Night Swim” while Caestecker became a regular on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

And yes, before we close off, I do truly believe that this movie is better than “28 Days Later." It’s something I’ve never experienced before in the zombie horror genre, and the action is entertaining but realistic enough to leave you feeling exhilarated. You don’t have to pay so much attention to the plot, meaning you can focus more on just having fun.

