How to watch new 'Making Manson' doc online - stream from anywhere

Since the infamous night in August 1969 when Charles Manson and his "family" of dysfunctional followers turned up at the home of actress Sharon Tate in the Hollywood Hills and began a killing spree that continued into the next day, his name has been a byword for evil. "Making Manson" seeks to bring some depth to that with over 100 hours of previously unheard tapes with the man himself.

It's streaming on Peacock in the U.S., but if you're away, we'll explain how to watch "Making Manson" online from anywhere with a VPN.

There have been more than 25 films, scripted and documentary, about Charles Manson in the time since those crimes in the Hollywood Hills and, even though he died in 2017, they still keep coming - there are even two out this month. But "Making Manson" feels different.

This three part docuseries is based on 100 hours of conversations over 20 years between the incarcerated Manson and John Michael Jones, not a journalist but somebody who befriended the cult leader, from the late 90s onwards. This is the first time we have heard Manson in such a relaxed and expansive mood.

The film includes conversations with victims’ family members and Manson’s twisted “Family" but also looks at his devastating upbringing, life and crimes before 1969 and even brings new confessions of other murders to the surface. “There’s a whole part of my life that nobody knows about,” we hear him say at one point. “I’d murder everybody I could. I’d kill you all if I had the chance.”

Manson, however, maintains his innocence in the Tate-LaBianca murders (suggesting his "family" were acting independently) but will always hold a grisly resonance as the man that brought the 60s to a grisly and horrific end.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch "Making Manson" in the U.S.. It premieres on Tuesday, November 19.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

"Making Manson" is not available to stream in Canada.

As with Canada, there is no release date for "Making Manson" in the U.K. although that may change.

It's the same story in Australia unfortunately. There is no release date yet for "Making Manson".

Episode 1: Young Manson - Decades of unheard conversations reveal details of the origins of Charles Manson and "The Family."

Decades of unheard conversations reveal details of the origins of Charles Manson and "The Family." Episode 2: The Summer of '69 - The conversations divulge what led to the crimes as Manson gives his version of the motive.

The conversations divulge what led to the crimes as Manson gives his version of the motive. Episode 3: The Manson Mask - Manson maintains his innocence in the murders and talks about the trial that changed the '60s.

