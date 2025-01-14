How to watch 'Marilyn Manson: Unmasked' online – stream 'horrifying' docuseries from anywhere

"Marilyn Manson: Unmasked" is not what you'd call an authorized biopic. It is, rather, a three-part documentary about a star who was dropped by his label and management in 2021 that gives space to some of the women who have made accusations about his behavior - including ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood. It should be noted here that Manson flatly denies all the allegations.

Below is our guide to how to watch "Marilyn Manson: Unmasked" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

'Marilyn Manson: Unmasked' - Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "Marilyn Manson: Unmasked" premieres Tuesday, January 14 at 10 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT).

• FREE STREAMS — Channel 4 (U.K.) / TVNZ+ (N.Z.)

• Canada — Paramount+

• Watch anywhere

Part of the deal when you style yourself as a counter-cultural icon who revels in shock tactics and challenging the status quo is that, particularly in a post-#MeToo world, you better be ready for the backlash when the accusations start flying and be aware that your former self will come back to haunt you.

Alongside the women featured, his lawyer and band members also contribute to this disturbing rise and fall story – but perhaps the most telling observation comes from Manson himself, talking in the third person: “Marilyn Manson is about transcending morality and sexuality" he says. "No boundaries, grey area.”

Billed as 'horrifying but essential viewing' by one British newspaper, here's where to watch "Marilyn Manson: Unmasked" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Marilyn Manson: Unmasked' free online

In the U.K., the highly-anticipated "Marilyn Manson: Unmasked" will premiere on Tuesday, January 14 at 10 p.m. GMT and then be available to stream for free on Channel 4.

It is also available to stream for FREE on TVNZ+ right now.

But what if you are a Kiwi or Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Marilyn Manson: Unmasked' from abroad

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Can I watch 'Marilyn Manson: Unmasked' in the U.S.?

As yet, "Marilyn Manson: Unmasked" has not been picked up by any U.S. platform but that could change very soon. check back here for details.

How to watch 'Marilyn Manson: Unmasked' in Canada?

"Marilyn Manson: Unmasked" is available to stream now in Canada on Paramount+.

Can I watch 'Marilyn Manson: Unmasked' in Australia?

"Marilyn Manson: Unmasked" has no release date in Australia yet. We'll let you know here if that changes.

How to watch 'Marilyn Manson: Unmasked' in New Zealand

"Marilyn Manson: Unmasked" is already streaming for free on TVNZ Plus in New Zealand.

'Marilyn Manson: Unmasked' episode list

Episode 1: Marilyn Manson's rise from Florida's 90s shock rock scene sparks protests over his provocative antics. Allegations of abuse and blame for Columbine heighten his controversy, but he defends artistic freedom, solidifying his fame.

Episode 2: After Columbine, Marilyn Manson becomes a star. He dates Evan Rachel Wood, who later alleges abuse during the relationship. Years later, she names Manson during the #MeToo movement, and others come forward with similar claims, which Manson denies.

Episode 3: After Evan Rachel Wood's testimony, multiple women accuse Marilyn Manson of abuse. Dropped by his manager, he faces lawsuits and a police investigation. Manson denies the claims, alleging a conspiracy.

Channel4 trailer for Marilyn Manson: Unmasked - YouTube Watch On

'Marilyn Manson: Unmasked' FAQ

Is Marilyn Manson his real name? No, he was born Brian Hugh Warner - which probably explains why he changed it although marrying the forename of America's most iconic sex symbol to the surname of its most notorious serial killer would not be everybody's first choice.

