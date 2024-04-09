'Fallout' TV show is dropping early on Prime Video — here's when

Anticipation is high for Prime Video's new series "Fallout," a TV series inspired by the video game series of the same name. Set in a post-apocalyptic America, 200 years after a nuclear war, the series follows Lucy MacLean (played by "Yellowjackets" star Ella Purnell), a young woman who grew up in an underground Vault, protected from the irradiated "wasteland" above.

However, after events force her out of the Vault, Lucy finds a world that is, of course, inherently dangerous, but also surprisingly weird and wonderful. Joining Lucy in the wasteland are Maximus (Aaron Moten), a militaristic member of the Brotherhood of Steel and Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a seasoned bounty hunter with a library of knowledge about what has happened in the wasteland over the past 200 years.

Though the series doesn't directly follow the specific plot of any game in the "Fallout" series (and its timeline places it after the "Fallout 4" game), it looks like it will faithfully capture the signature Fallout aesthetic with its post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic settings and exploration of what society might be like following a nuclear disaster.

Where to stream 'Fallout' "Fallout" season 1 will stream on Prime Video

When will 'Fallout' stream on Prime Video?

Though it was originally slated to release on April 11, Amazon recently announced that fans will be able to stream the much-anticipated series a day earlier on April 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Interestingly, the streamer will be dropping all eight episodes at once in more than 240 countries and territories around the world, a departure from its usual weekly release strategy.

As part of this early release, Amazon is hosting an online global "Fallout" fan premiere event where viewers can choose their faction, discuss the series and interact with others via Prime Video's live chat box.

Don't have an Amazon Prime Video account? Fans can check out the first episode of "Fallout" live on Twitch, which has partnered with a number of high-profile streamers all of which will be broadcasting the episode for free and reacting live on the service on April 11.

Though Amazon has yet to confirm a "Fallout" season 2, the California Film Commission recently awarded a significant tax credit to a production titled "Fallout season two," suggesting Amazon has already started pre-production on additional episodes in advance of the first season premiere.

