'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2 trailer teases new places, new faces and a new romance

There are plenty of new developments crammed into the two-minute teaser that serves as the part 2 trailer for "Emily in Paris" season 4, from brand-new characters (including potentially a new love interest) and a fresh new location — yes, we're going to Italy! Given all that went down in season 4 part 1, we don't blame Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) for wanting to escape her French-set everyday life for the glamor of a Roman holiday. ("For once do something spontaneous and reckless and un-Emily!" Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park tells her BFF in the clip.)

But as the new trailer shows, eventually, all of those Parisian dramas will catch up with our mademoiselle, including that Camille-related cliffhanger that will no doubt be causing some tension between Emily and Gabriel. Check it out below:

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Along with famed Italian sites like the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain — which we'll see in the new episodes as Emily romantically Vespas around the Eternal City with one of part 2's fresh faces, Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini), who looks to be doing some business with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and the rest of the Agence Grateau crew — it looks like the coming episodes will be packed with all that we've come to know and love from the world of Emily Cooper: designer fashions, picturesque European settings and the interpersonal dramas. It definitely won't be helping things between Emily and Gabriel that, as well as this hunky new Italian, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) also still looks very much in the mix, according to the new trailer.

Per Netflix's official synopsis of season 4, "Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star [for his restaurant], but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of. As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest… and a new city." Will Emily in Paris officially become Emily in Rome?!

The fourth season is the show's first to be split into two installments: the first five episodes premiered on Netflix on Thursday, August 15 and the final five episodes will follow on Thursday, September 12. And fans can expect the back half of season 4 to be more emotional, especially surrounding Camille's (Camille Razat) big secret, creator Darren Star teased to USA Today.

“That’s certainly a big part of Part 2: What are the ramifications of all that?” Star told the outlet. “It certainly plays out in some unexpected ways.” Razat, too, “is really wonderful in the second half. We have such a fantastic cast, and there’s a lot more emotional stuff this season.”

We'll get to see it all when the new episodes drop on September 12. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" ahead of the fourth season, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and sneak-peek clips from the upcoming episodes. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily, Gabriel, Alfie, Camille and the rest of the Paris crew by rewatching the show's first three seasons and season 4 part 1 with a Netflix subscription.