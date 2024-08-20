Lily Collins teases how that 'Emily in Paris' season 4 cliffhanger will affect Emily and Gabriel's relationship

The first part of "Emily in Paris" season 4 dropped on Netflix last week and it left fans of the France-set dramedy on quite the cliffhanger. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

At the end of episode 5, Camille (Camille Razat) seeks out her baby daddy Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) to relay some shocking news — she actually was never pregnant in the first place. It was a false positive on the home pregnancy test, says her OBGYN, and her lack of menstrual cycle was simply due to stress.

But when she arrives at L'Esprit de Gigi to tell Gabriel, she finds the French chef nursing his disappointment over the end of his Michelin-starred restaurant dreams with plenty of wine. He drunkenly declares that he doesn't need Michelin recognition — he has everything he could ever want, with Emily (Lily Collins) as a girlfriend and a baby on the way with Camille. So Camille chooses not to tell him and will seemingly continue the pregnancy charade when season 4 part 2 hits Netflix on September 12.

So, how will the fallout from that dramatic cliffhanger affect all of the Parisian lovey-doveyness between Emily and Gabriel?

"Obviously, it complicates things again even more with Emily and this scenario she played out in her head. She thought she’d figure it out, and the way that she’s navigated the pregnancy now applies, but at the same time, because it’s not in existence, it changes her plan," actress Lily Collins revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"And so it allows for new conversations to be had that go well, and some don’t go well. The way in which she finds out … it’s all tricky. It’s all very tricky, and it just opens itself up for new conversations."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Despite the romantic shake-up that Camille's secret will undoubtedly create in Emily and Gabriel's relationship, Collins also teased whether or not Gabriel will be "endgame" for our eponymous marketing maven, especially with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) still in the mix.

"Metaphorically speaking, she becomes more comfortable living in that gray area this season. She’s open to more opportunities that the world is presenting her with. And if this timing is presenting her the option to try things out with Gabriel," she told the outlet.

Collins continued: "I don’t know if it’s as much about finally making this endgame decision. I think it’s her leaning into, if not now, then when? We don’t even know if we get to go to a season 5, which obviously we’re all hoping, but we don’t know what the endgame is. And I think it’s more about embracing the moment and the uncertainty, and this is the time for that with Gabriel."

As for what else "Emily in Paris" fans can expect in part 2, Collins said: "A little more vacation mode, turning on. Work mode, turning off. Emily, putting her phone down for a little Roman Holiday, and we get to experience a little Christmas and winter, which is really, really fun for this season."

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all fourth-season intel, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and on-set photos. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily and Co. by rewatching the show's first three seasons with a Netflix subscription.