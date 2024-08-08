'Emily in Paris' fans think they've already figured out season 4's big cliffhanger

The love triangle between Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) will be going strong when "Emily in Paris" season 4 hits Netflix later this month. (As with the streamer's other titles like "Bridgerton" and "Stranger Things," the fourth season will be split into two parts: the first five episodes will premiere on August 15, with five more to follow on September 12.)

And it seems like faithful viewers of the France-set dramedy series believe they've already figured out exactly which hunky monsieur our plucky marketing pro will end up with before season 4 has even debuted.

The upcoming episodes will pick up after "the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding," according to Netflix's official synopsis. "Emily is reeling: she has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed...Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of."

(There's also the presence of a new Italian suitor played by Eugenio Franceschini to complicate things even further.)

That sounds like fittingly dramatic stuff for the series, so it's not all that surprising that "Emily in Paris" fans have taken to Reddit and scrutinized pre-season interviews with the cast and crew of the show for clues about which way Mademoiselle Cooper is leaning.

Some viewers believe that a recent Vogue interview with actor Lucas Bravo "heavily implies" that Emily ends up with the French chef: "All I can tell you is that when I’m in Gabriel’s skin, I’m deeply, deeply in love with Emily. She’s the one—she’s my soulmate," Bravo told the mag. "So from Gabriel’s perspective, I think they’re meant to be together and I hope they will be." That sentiment is shared by several of the Reddit posters, one of whom commented: "Personally, I’ve thought it’s been clear from the beginning at Gabriel is endgame."

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Further boosting Team Gabriel's argument, fans are pointing to a Deadline interview with "Emily in Paris" creator Darren Star, who assures that Laviscount's character is no longer "romantically" in the picture where Emily is concerned. However, "I don’t think that makes Alfie out of the show. He certainly has a reason to be in Paris, and he’s working with Gabriel," Star added. "I feel like all of our characters are still connected, just in a more complicated way." Regardless, several Reddit users are rooting for Emily to reunite with the Brit, with one writing: "I hope I’m not the only one but I’m 100% Team Alfie."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So do you agree: are Emily and Gabriel endgame? We'll find out in "Emily in Paris" season 4. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all fourth-season intel, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and on-set photos. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily, Gabriel, Alfie and the rest of the Paris crew by rewatching the show's first three seasons with a Netflix subscription.