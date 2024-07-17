Discovery Plus is just $4 for Prime Day — save big right now

Prime Day is serving up all kinds of bargains until the end of the day, and we've spotted a streaming deal you shouldn't pass up in the Prime Video Channel department.

Right now, you can get Discovery Plus for $4.49 a month for two months. That might not look like a big discount next to the streamer's ad-supported tier (which is $4.99/month), but this Prime Day deal is for Discovery Plus' premium plan, which otherwise would cost you $8.99 per month. In other words, you'll be saving money and getting rid of those pesky ad breaks for the next two months: what's not to like?

Interested? You'll have to act fast, as the deal's only active for the Prime Day period, which means it'll end today (July 17). Just head to the Amazon Discovery Plus landing page for more details.

Get two months of Discovery Plus ad-free for $4.49/month (normally $8.99)

Get access to the streaming home of real-life entertainment from TV brands like The Discovery Channel, HGTV, Animal Planet, TLC, Food Network and more (plus exclusive original programming) at a deep discount with this Prime Day streaming deal. Currently, Discovery Plus is home to over 70,000 episodes of more than 2,500 current and classic shows, meaning you're bound to find plenty to enjoy if you snap this deal up.

Although WarnerMedia and Discovery merged last year and Discovery Plus content got folded into the Max library, the service is still available as a standalone option, for the time being.

With it, you can stream shows from across Warner Bros. Discovery's real-life and factual brands, including The Discovery Channel, TLC, Travel Channel, HGTV, Food Network, and Investigation Discovery, along with non-scripted shows licensed from A&E Networks such as Lifetime and History.

Do note that the plan will auto-renew at the higher rate after the deal period is over, so be sure to cancel Discovery Plus ahead of time if you don't want to stay subscribed when the higher rate rolls around.

More Prime Day Streaming Deals

Prime Video subscribers will know that Amazon's streaming service lets you build out your streaming offerings with a whole host of extra Prime Video Channels. Essentially, this means you can watch content from third-party streamers like Max (our top pick among the best streaming services), Discovery Plus, Paramount Plus, MGM+, and Starz (among others) on Prime Video, without all the extra fuss of downloading and hopping between apps all the time.

If you were wondering whether Prime Day offered more streaming deals, you're in luck: tons of these services have also got deep discounts throughout the Prime Day period. Here are a few more you should seriously consider before it's too late.

Get Starz for 99¢ a month for two months (normally $9.99/month)

Starz is a premium cable and streaming offering owned by Lionsgate, and, just like all its competitors, it's home to its own exclusive programming and an extensive library of new and classic shows and movies, too. Some of its best-known titles include "Outlander", "Black Sails", "Mary & George" and "Power". At this deep of a discount, now's the perfect time to binge a ton of new shows.

Get 50% off two months of Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME is currently 50% off for the next two months, meaning you can grab the streamer's top plan for the price of its basic, ad-supported offering ($5.99/month) for the next two months period. With it, you can stream everything from "Yellowstone", "The Chi", tons of "Star Trek" shows and great new releases like "Past Lives" and "Talk to Me." Note: This limited-time deal is also available directly from the Paramount Plus website.