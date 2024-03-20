How to watch MGM Plus in the U.S. and anywhere

MGM Plus brings you a whole host of content from MGM studios. It’s got great shows, classic movies and live TV. Previously know as EPIX, the catalogue features the likes of "Mean Girls", "Top Gun: Maverick" and movies from the "Mission Impossible" franchise. It also has original series like War of the Worlds, with sci-fi thriller series "Beacon 23" and James Bond’s Spectre on the way.

MGM Plus has a distinctly classic vibe to it and it is competitively priced. It is also available via cable, satellite and Sling. Read on to find out all the ways you can get MGM+, wherever you are.

How to watch MGM Plus in the U.S.

If you're in the USA it couldn't be easier to watch MGM Plus. After a 7-day free trial, it costs $6.99 per month. There is also an annual offer for the reduced price of $58.99, although you do not get the free trial with that plan. At the moment, MGM+ is only available in the US.

Cheapest of all, on a monthly basis, though, is signing up through Sling TV. Unusually, you don't actually have to sign up to one of Sling's base plans. It's just $5 per month for MGM Plus on its own. If you do sign up to either Sling Blue or Orange, you can get your first month of MGM Plus on the house.

Of course, Sling isn't the only cable or cable replacement provider where you can add MGM Plus. That list is long and includes the likes of FuboTV, DirecTV, Philo and more. You can take a look at the full list here.

<a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling-tv.pxf.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get MGM Plus on Sling TV for $5 per month

Sling TV lets you enjoy MGM Plus for $5 per month without having to sign up to one of its larger cable replacement packages. If you do decide to take the plunge into a full base plan, both start from $40 a month with your first month available at halfprice.

How to watch MGM abroad

As we said, the full MGM Plus service is only available in the U.S..

If you already have a subscription to MGM Plus, and you're outside of the U.S., the most efficient way of getting access is to use one of the best VPNs to change your location. All you need to do is select a U.S. VPN server, then head over to the MGM Plus site or app as if you were back home. Then sign in with your details, and get watching.

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our top recommendation is NordVPN, thanks to its super simple but powerful apps, excellent unblocking power, and a great number of server locations worldwide. All you need to do is sign up for the service, and then use NordVPN to change location to the USA. You'll then have access to everything on offer.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try NordVPN for 30 days risk-free

How to sign up to MGM Plus

For those in the U.S., signing up for MGM Plus is super simple. All you need to do is head over to the MGM Plus website and pick your plan. Follow the steps, input your card details, and you're set.

How to sign up to MGM Plus outside the U.S.

If you're a U.S. resident you can sign up to MGM Plus wherever you are.

All you need to do is sign up to NordVPN, change your location to the U.S. and head over to the MGM Plus website as usual. Then input your credit card details and get watching!

There is also an MGM Plus International service, which is available in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. It features big name series like "Mad Men" and costs €3.99 per month.

How to watch MGM Plus on Roku

If you've got an MGM Plus subscription you'll be able to watch it on your Roku device, too. All you need to do is install the MGM Plus channel on your Roku, log in with your details, and get streaming.

However, if you want to use a VPN to watch MGM Plus on Roku outside the U.S., you'll have to install a router VPN. This is because Roku devices don't support VPNs themselves. It's a little more complicated than on a desktop or smartphone, but our top choice NordVPN makes it super easy.

How to watch MGM Plus on Fire TV stick

The MGM Plus app is available on the Amazon App Store, and all you need to do is download it and sign in with your relevant credentials on your Fire Stick. You'll also be able to watch Paramount Plus through your respective streaming provider's app.

Plus, because the Fire Stick is Android-based, it supports VPNs. If you want to watch Paramount Plus on Fire Stick outside the U.S., check out our guide to the best Fire Stick VPN services available.

How to watch MGM Plus on Prime Video

MGM is an Amazon company, so no surprise that the streaming service is available as a channel on Prime Video. Log in to your Amazon account, head over to Prime Video and search for the MGM Plus channel. There, you can sign up for a seven-day trial and pay $6.99 a month, or get a 30-day free trial and then pay $14.99 a month.

It is through Amazon that UK viewers can get MGM content too. The channel on that side of the Atlantic is simply called MGM and costs £4.49 a month. It comes with a lot of the content that is available through the MGM Plus service, although the originals are missing.

(Image credit: MGM)

Best shows and movies on MGM Plus

There is a lot of great content on MGM Plus. Some of the big-name movies on there include "Mean Girls" and "The Silence of The Lambs". There are also the movies from the "Halloween", "Mission Impossible" and "Terminator" franchises.

MGM Plus boasts some original series too. Amongst them are "Billy the Kid", "Belgravia" and "War of the Worlds", with "Beacon 23" season 2 on the way on April 7.