DirecTV just launched Sling TV competitor — with prices starting at only $34
DirecTV is introducing new genre-based streaming plans
DirecTV, one of the best live TV streaming services, is taking another step into the streaming wars, this time with a direct challenge to Sling TV.
The company has introduced three new streaming packages — MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol — aimed at giving cord-cutters more flexibility in how they watch live TV.
These genre-focused plans let viewers pick a lineup that suits their interests. MyEntertainment ($34.99/month) includes popular cable favorites like Bravo, Discovery, and Food Network.
MyNews ($39.99/month) brings together major news networks like CNN, MSNBC, and FOX News. For Spanish-language programming.
And MiEspañol ($34.99/month) offers 64 channels, including ESPN Deportes and Univision.
Feature
DirecTV Genre Packs
Sling TV
Starting price
$34.99/month (MyEntertainment & MiEspañol)
$39.99/month (MyNews)
$46-51/month (Sling Orange or Sling Blue)
$61-66/month for both
Channel selection
MyEntertainment: Bravo, Discovery, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and more
MyNews: CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, CNBC, BBC World News
MiEspañol: 64 Spanish-language channels, including ESPN Deportes and Univision
Sling Orange: ESPN, Disney, CNN (but no NBC or FOX)
Sling Blue: MSNBC, Bravo, FX, NFL Network (but no ESPN)
Bundled perks
Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) included in MyEntertainment
None included
Customization
Optional Mini-Packs (MyCinema, MySports Extra)
Wide range of à la carte add-ons
Best for
Users who want curated, genre-specific plans with built-in value
Users who prefer mix-and-match flexibility
Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DirecTV said in a press release: “We’re breaking up with the one-size-fits-all bloated cable bundles of the past by delivering new ways for consumers to enjoy the content they love at the best value. Our new Genre Packs and Mini-Packs provide lower-priced options, allowing customers to pick and choose what they want to watch and when they want to watch it.”
Customers who sign up for a Genre Pack can expand their lineup with two new add-on options, which are MyCinema and MySports Extra. Plus, anyone with a Genre Pack gets access to 100+ additional channels through MyFree DirecTV at no extra cost.
This launch comes on the heels of DirecTV’s MySports package and free streaming service launch.
Now, with these new genre packs (and optional mini add-ons for movies and sports) DirecTV is offering a more tailored way to stream live TV without paying for channels you don’t need.
How does it compare to Sling TV?
DirecTV’s new streaming packs put it in direct competition with Sling TV, one of the most well-known budget-friendly live TV services.
While both platforms aim to give cord-cutters more flexibility, they take different approaches when it comes to pricing, channel selection, and customization:
DirecTV’s move into genre-focused streaming is a smart way to cater to cord-cutters who want more control over what they pay for. Traditional cable bundles often force customers to subscribe to hundreds of channels they don’t watch just to get the handful they actually care about.
By breaking things down into MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol, DirecTV is giving viewers the option to pay only for the type of content they actually want, making it a more cost-effective experience (and that’s a bonus considering what streaming costs in 2025).
This launch also helps DirecTV compete in an increasingly crowded streaming market. Services like Sling, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV all offer live channel bundles, but DirecTV’s pre-set genre packs take some of the guesswork out of picking the right plan.
Plus, with Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) included in MyEntertainment and access to 100+ free channels through MyFree DirecTV, users are getting extra value without needing multiple subscriptions.
For those looking to cut the cord but still enjoy live TV without the traditional cable hassle, this move could give you a simpler, more budget-friendly alternative.
Genre Packs and MyFree DirecTV are available now at directvstream.com and will roll out to device partners and directv.com in the coming months.
