5 best vampire movies like 'Abigail' to stream right now

Living forever isn’t that exciting when you're stuck in the body of a child for hundreds of years. While the concept of vampirism has been an exciting aspect of pop culture and even widespread fear throughout history, there’s a big difference between being 22 forever and remaining in a child’s body when you’re older than three grandparents combined. Yeah, that would make anyone a little cranky — especially when your species is prone to homicidal tendencies to begin with.

Pop culture loves to toy around with this concept and the ramifications of child vampires. Audiences may not immediately realize it, but the new movie “Abigail” is a subtle spin on “Dracula’s Daughter” in a modern, occasionally disgustingly brutal film. Alisha Weir’s young Abigail torments a dilapidated mansion full of humans (ie living blood bags).

Of course, “Abigail” isn’t the only movie that plays with the trials and tribulations of vampire kids. Between “Dracula’s Daughter” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2,” here are five of the best vampire movies like “Abigail.”

'Dracula'

When it comes to famous vampires, no one is as (in)famous as Transylvania’s own Dracula, cooked up by the writer Bram Stoker in his 1897 novel by the same name. Sure, a plethora of actors have taken on the iconic role — including Matthew Goode in “Abigail” — but Bela Lugosi’s 1931 depiction of the undead icon is arguably the most well-known and beloved iteration.

Though there aren’t any undead kids in the movie, “Dracula” is an integral viewing experience for anyone looking to get their vamp on. While Dracula’s role in “Abigail” is minimal at best — and it’s not even outwardly said that he’s Dracula — the origin story is still full of bloody context.

'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2'

If you want to dive deep into horrific vampire kid territory, look no further than the fifth movie in the “Twilight” franchise, “Breaking Dawn - Part 2.” The movies certainly aren't winning any awards for the scripts, but the creepy animatronic doll that “plays” Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward’s (Robert Pattinson) vampire baby Renesmee is notorious among fans and haters alike. Seriously, she’ll give you hardcore nightmares and she doesn’t even kill anyone.

The story hinges on the glittering Cullen vampire family amassing an army against an ancient vampire regime determined to off Renesmee because they think she’s a turned vampire kid and not a born one. And we’re not even going to talk about the fact that an 18-year-old Jacob (Taylor Lautner) “imprints” on Renesmee the minute he sees her and essentially grooms her until she’s old enough to actually date him — which still isn’t old enough given how fast she grows.

'Let Me In'

When it comes to bizarre child-vampire relations, the 2010 movie “Let Me In” and its source material “Let the Right One In” might take the cake. Young (in appearance) vampire Abby (Chloë Grace Moretz) makes her way through life by befriending (wooing?) a young boy while under the care of an older man who poses as her father.

So, who are her pseudo-fathers? Glad you asked. They’re the grown-up versions of the kids she befriends (dates?). It’s probably best not to think too hard about the dynamics here. Rinse and repeat the one old/one new dynamic every few decades.

'Dracula’s Daughter'

Ah, the movie that started it all. Luckily for Dracula’s daughter in the 1936 self-titled movie, Countess Marya Zaleska (Gloria Holden) isn’t an immortal child. However, like Abigail, Drac’s daughter is also a vampire — and she’s not thrilled either.

Given that the movie is a direct sequel to the OG film, the Countess is determined to break her vampirism curse by burning her father’s body. She spends the movie caught between the bloodlust she inherited from her father and her desire to get away from it. But one desire is stronger than the other.

'Interview With the Vampire'

Outside of “Dracula,” the 1994 movie (and Anne Rice book) “Interview With the Vampire” is one of the most well-known vampy movies of all time. Some journalists interview politicians about their five-year plans and others interview a 200-year-old vampire and former shady plantation owner named Louis (Brad Pitt). Yet after the ruthless vampire Lestat (Tom Cruise) turns the widow into a vampire, he rejects the whole killing thing (mostly).

That doesn’t stop Louis from feeding on a young girl named Claudia (Kirsten Dunst). Unfortunately for Claudia, Lestat uses her as an undead pawn to trap Louis — who lost his unborn baby when his wife died. As it turns out, Claudia isn’t exactly psyched at having to stay a child forever until her resentment of her two pseudo-dads eventually boils over. Neil Jordan directed the film written by the OG novelist Anne Rice.

