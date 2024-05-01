Netflix’s new thriller is generating loads of controversy — but viewers can’t stop watching

The old saying goes “There’s no such thing as bad publicity” and “Miller’s Girl” is proving those words to be particularly wise. This erotic thriller has recently arrived on Netflix and is generating quite a lot of controversy with some social media commentators very unhappy.

However, despite this backlash, the movie has surged up the Netflix most-watched list and currently ranks in the No. 2 spot only behind the rom-com “Anybody But You." Its climb up the Netflix chart has been so swift that it appears to be on pace to claim the top spot for itself.

Clearly, the controversy isn’t putting off viewers (and neither is its subpar 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes ), but if the online discussion has passed you by, and you’re curious to know exactly what this movie has become a lightning rod for controversial, I’m here to explain you everything you need to know.

What is 'Miller’s Girl' about?

“Miller’s Girl” explores the relationship between Cairo Sweet (Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix’s “Wednesday” series) and Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman). The former is an 18-year-old, completing her senior year of high school, and the latter is Cairo’s creating writing professor grappling with crippling writer’s block and feeling trapped in his unhappy marriage.

Cairo is similarly dealing with her lack of inspiration when she is tasked with writing a college admission essay for Yale University on her “greatest achievement to date”. At the ill-judged encouragement of her best friend, she decides to seduce her teacher to give her an experience worth writing about.

As Cairo and Miller become closer, the lines between teacher and student blur, and their relationship becomes increasingly inappropriate. Both are intoxicated by the thrill of their forbidden romance, but the possibility of their improper affair surfacing looms large.

‘Miller’s Girl’ controversy — here’s why there’s backlash

The controversy surrounding “Miller’s Girls” stems primarily from the age gap not just between its two (fictional) lead characters, Cairo and Miller, but from the resulting significant difference in age between its stars. There is a 31-year-old age gap between Ortega and Freeman. They were even born in different centuries!

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Netflix)

One scene in particular has been the focal point for much of the criticism. While I won’t spoil it here, you can probably guess that it’s an intimate moment. Questions have also been asked about how the movie handles the tricky subjects of consent and power dynamics.

However, in a recent interview with the Times of London , Freeman hit back at the criticism, labeling the movie “grown-up and nuanced” and pointing out that the movie isn’t necessarily condoning the relationship between its two main characters. To me, this is a very fair point. Just because a movie depicts something inappropriate doesn’t mean it’s encouraging it.

During filming there was also an intimacy coordinator named Kristina Arjona on set who spoke to the Daily Mail earlier this year to stress that neither actor was put in a situation that made them uncomfortable and that the movie’s raunchy scenes were handled with care and the necessary sensitivity.

Should you watch ‘Miller’s Girl’ on Netflix

So, if the controversy isn’t of concern to you, and you’re comfortable with the movie’s delicate subject matter, you might be asking yourself whether "Miller's Girl" is worth adding to your Netflix watchlist. That’s quite a tricky question to answer.

Its popularity on the world's biggest streaming service will undoubtedly convince many subscribers to give it a chance to see what all the fuss is about. However, as noted its reviews following its theatrical release in January were pretty poor, and its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes isn’t much better at just 42%.

Unless you’re a huge fan of Jenna Ortega or can’t resist watching such a controversial movie, you might be better streaming something else new on Netflix in May, but if you insist on giving "Miller's Girl" a watch, prepare for a mostly bland thriller that probably isn't warranting of all the attention it's been receiving in recent weeks.

If you’re looking for some options be sure to check out our list of the best new movies you can stream this week across the best streaming services, and if you want something revolving around an age-appropriate relationship Netflix just got a must-watch rom-com.