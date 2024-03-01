Things have been busy over in the Westeros universe: we're eagerly awaiting word of a release date for "House of the Dragon" season 2 ("summer 2024" will have to suffice for now, per series star Matt Smith), but in the meantime, we're getting plenty of other "Game of Thrones" prequel news.

We've already heard about the in-development HBO series based on Aegon the Conqueror — you know, the guy who founded the entire Targaryen dynasty and conquered the continent of Westeros — which will reportedly serve as a direct prequel to "House of the Dragon" and follow Aegon's "bloody and brutal conquest" of the Seven Kingdoms a century before the events of "HOTD."

Similarly, "The Hedge Knight" — another recently announced spinoff series, based on George R.R. Martin's "The Tales of Dunk and Egg" trilogy of novellas — will also pick up about 100 years before the events of "A Song of Fire and Ice," the fantasy series that inspired both "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon." HBO has announced that it has picked up the prequel "straight to series" with a full-season order, which means it will actually make it to the small screen (unlike that failed "Bloodmoon" prequel).

'The Hedge Knight,' explained

So, what exactly is "The Hedge Knight" about? The official HBO description of this new prequel reads: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

"GOT" superfans might remember that Ser Duncan, or "Dunk," will later serve as the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard for a certain Targaryen king, who might just be the "Egg" in this scenario, but we're not going to spoil things for non-book readers!

As for when we can all expect "The Hedge Knight" series, Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav gave a recent update to The Hollywood Reporter, saying: "[Creator and executive producer] George R.R. Martin is in preproduction for the new spinoff...which will premiere in late 2025 on Max." As of yet, no casting announcements have been officially made, so we'll all just have to dream-cast who we think should play Dunk and Egg in the new series.



Tom's Guide will be sure to keep you posted on all news of the "Game of Thrones"-related projects currently in development by HBO, including "The Hedge Knight" prequel and the Aegon the Conqueror-focused spinoff. In the meantime, Westeros fans can revisit both "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" by streaming the fantasy series with a Max subscription.