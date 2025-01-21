9 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (Jan. 21-27)

It’s set to be one of the biggest weeks for new movies in several months. The next seven days are practically bursting with new flicks across the best streaming services with all the major players including Netflix, Prime Video and Max offering subscribers new additions.

Picking out a single highlight is a tough task but, for me, the most exciting newcomer has to be the premium streaming debut of “Nosferatu”. This gothic horror continues director Robert Eggers’ hot streak, but if you’re in the mood for something more family-oriented, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” is also speeding onto PVOD.

Meanwhile, if you want to stream something without paying a rental fee, twisting-thriller “Blink Twice” hits Prime Video and comedy “Saturday Night” lands on Netflix. The latter is the perfect watch ahead of SNL’s big 50th birthday bash.

If you’re looking for something new to watch this week, you're spoiled for choice. Below, I’m rounding up all the top new movies you can stream over the next several days, and be sure to check out our companion guide covering the best new TV shows you can binge-watch this week.

'Blink Twice' (Prime Video)

BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Blink Twice” marks the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, and proves to be a promising (if slightly flawed) first attempt at filmmaking from "The Batman" actor. This psychological thriller stars Channing Tatum, and like much of the genre is constructed around a shocking twist (which I won’t spoil here). You won't want to know the outcome before watching, so if you’ve managed to remain unspoiled up to this point, I recommend streaming it right now.

Frida (Naomi Ackie) is a cocktail waitress who gets the offer of a lifetime when tech mogul Slater King (Tatum) invites her to his private island for an unforgettable vacation. Time melts away in this pure paradise, and lazy days turn into wild nights, but everything is not as it seems on this isolated island, and soon Frida gets the sense that something sinister is lurking underneath.

Stream it on Prime Video from January 21

'Sleep' (Hulu)

SLEEP Trailer | TIFF 2023 - YouTube Watch On

“Sleep” is a South Korean mystery-thriller also infused with darkly comedic overtones. The flick made its debut back in May 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a rave reception (scoring an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes), and now it’s heading to Hulu. It also marks one of the final film appearances of Lee Sun-kyun. The actor, best known for his role in Oscar-winner “Parasite”, passed away in late 2023 in very tragic circumstances.

Hyeon-soo (Lee Sun-kyun) and Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi) are a newlywed couple settling into their new life together. But their marital bliss doesn’t last very long when Soo-jin discovers Hyeon-soo sleepwalking and performing strange out-of-character behavior in his slumber. Things take a turn for the sinister when his nighttime activities become more menacing and Soo-jin begins to fear that her loving husband could even harm their newborn.

Stream it on Hulu from January 21

'Gladiator 2' (Paramount Plus)

Gladiator II | New Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott - YouTube Watch On

The long-in-development sequel to Ridley Scott’s classic sword and sandals epic finally made its way onto cinema screens last month, and while matching the legacy of its predecessor was a practically impossible task, “Gladiator 2” was warmly received nevertheless. Now you can bring this historical epic home as the movie hits Paramount Plus on Tuesday (Jan. 21) . Though it’s a big-budget spectacle likely won't hit quite the same on a home setup.

Set more than 15 years after Maximus first stepped into the Gladiator ring, this sequel follows Lucius (Paul Mescal) an imprisoned soldier forced to compete in the Colosseum after the Roman empire conquers his home, and murders his wife. Fueled by a desire for vengeance, and to right a wrong from his forgotten past, Lucius fights for more than mere personal glory. At the same time, Macrinus (Denzel Washington) schemes in the corridors of power.

Stream it on Paramount Plus from January 21

'Nosferatu' (PVOD)

NOSFERATU - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters December 25 - YouTube Watch On

Robert Eggers cements his reputation as the master of modern horror with “Nosferatu”. This remake of the iconic 1922 movie of the same name, is essentially a reimaging of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” with the names changed but what it lacks in narrative originality, it more than makes up for in spooky atmosphere. Plus, Eggers mixes in some black comedy with gothic horror, creating a frighteningly memorable flick with loads of strong performances.

In the late 1830s, Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) travels to Transylvania to the imposing state of Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) to complete a business transaction at the behest of his employer. Orlok proves to be more than a mere recluse and is in fact a creature of nightmares. Meanwhile, back in Germany, Hutter’s new bride Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) is haunted by horrific visions of Orlok and it soon comes to light that the two are entwined.

Buy or rent on Amazon from January 21

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (PVOD)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

Parents everywhere will be bracing themselves for “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” to be on repeat for weeks as the Blue Blur’s latest adventure heads to premium streaming platforms this week. And to give this action-adventure franchise its flowers, it continues to go from strength to strength with each new installment, Sonic’s third big screening out is not only his biggest but also the most laser-focused (the tacked-on human side plot of "Sonic 2" has mercifully been removed). Plus, the inclusion of Shadow the Hedgehog was overdue.

In “Sonic the Hedgehog 3”, Sonic, Knuckles and Tails must face off against their most powerful adversary yet, the mysterious Shadow. This black-coated hog possesses powers unlike anything Team Sonic has faced before, and if that wasn’t threat enough Dr. Robotnik and his grandfather Professor Robotnik (both played by Jim Carrey) are also on the scene with a new plan for world domination. “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” is an enjoyable crowd-pleaser.

Buy or rent on Amazon from January 21

'You Gotta Believe' (Netflix)

You Gotta Believe Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s current No. 1 movie is an uplifting sports movie called “Unstoppable”, and Netflix is hoping to challenge its streaming rival with a similarly inspirational sports drama of its own, “You Gotta Believe”. Set in the world of Little League baseball, this feel-good family movie thrives with an underdog spirit and has earned a 90% viewers rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Luke Wilson, Greg Kinnear and Sarah Gadon, “You Gotta Believe” centers on a team of misfits who dedicate their upcoming youth-league baseball season to the dying father of a teammate. What follows is a heartwarming journey as the team defies expectations to make it to the 2002 Little League World Series. This sports movie may hit all the expected genre beats and lack originality, but it’s a real mood booster.

Stream it on Netflix from January 21

'The Wild Robot' (Peacock)

The Wild Robot | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of the most critically acclaimed animated movies of the 21st century and a favorite to scoop the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the upcoming Academy Awards, “The Wild Robot” is an utter delight that almost had me shedding a tear in my cinema seat. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Peter Brown, it tells a modest story but packed with so much heart it’s almost overwhelming.

Opening with a robot washing up on the shore of an uninhabited island, this mechanical being soon becomes known as “Roz” (voiced by Lupita Nyong’o). Learning to adapt to its new environment, the robot befriends a wiley fox named Fink (Pedro Pascal) and becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling, Brightbill (Kit Connor). Boasting a charming story, and impressive animation, “The Wild Robot” is a Dreamworks flick of Pixar quality.

Stream it on Peacock from January 24

'Your Monster' (Max)

Your Monster | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

“Your Monster” is an odd concoction. At its core, it’s a romantic comedy, but it also mixes lighthearted horror and musical elements. Seemingly destined for cult classic status, it’s a largely fun ride, even if its third act feels extremely outlandish. Its biggest strength is the chemistry between leads Melissa Barrera and Tommy Dewey, who bounce off each other in all the right ways.

Laura (Barrera) is an actress in a tough spot. She’s recovering from surgery and has just been dumped by her playwright boyfriend, Jacob (Edmund Donovan). If that wasn’t bad enough, she’s also lost the lead role in Jacob’s next production which was written specifically for her. Hiding from the world in her childhood home, she discovers an abrasive werewolf-type monster (Dewey) living in her closet. The two start at odds but then begin to develop a romantic bond.

Stream it on Max from January 24

'Saturday Night' (Netflix)

SATURDAY NIGHT – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” has been a staple of American television for five decades (the show celebrates its 50th anniversary with a three-special on Feb. 16), but did you know the show didn’t get off to the most auspicious start? This biographical comedy-drama is set just 90 minutes before the taping of the very first episode and explores the madness behind the scenes as producer Lorne Michales (Gabriel LaBelle) attempts to wrangle the comedic cast.

Packing a cast list of modern comedic talent including Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O'Brien and Finn Wolfhard, there are also smaller roles for veterans like J.K. Simmons and Willem Dafoe. A hilarious comedy in its own right, “Saturday Night” is a fitting celebration of a landmark television show that has created and poked fun at pop culture throughout its run. Whether you enjoy “Saturday Night Live” weekly or not, it’s a must-watch.

Stream it on Netflix from January 25