Prime Video’s inspirational new sports drama just dropped — and viewers rate it 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video has built a reputation for delivering a steady stream of original movies and shows. However, with such a high volume of content, some titles risk being overlooked on the streaming service. That’s why I’m shining a light on “Unstoppable,” the streamer’s new sports drama that recently landed on the platform (January 16).

“Unstoppable” had a brief theatrical release in December 2024 after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, so it’s easy to assume that most people probably missed it. This biographical sports drama chronicles the true story of Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and overcame significant challenges to become a wrestling champion.

Directed by William Goldenberg and produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, “Unstoppable” aims to authentically depict Robles's journey, with Robles himself serving as a producer, consultant, and stunt double for the wrestling scenes.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Unstoppable” to help you decide if it’s worth a spot on your Prime Video watchlist.

What is ‘Unstoppable’ about?

Unstoppable - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Unstoppable” tells the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), a young man born with one leg whose determination and resilience drive him to overcome immense challenges in pursuit of his dreams.

With steadfast support from his dedicated mother, Judy (Jennifer Lopez), and the guidance of his coaches, Anthony defies expectations to secure a place on the Arizona State Wrestling team. However, achieving his ultimate goal of becoming an NCAA Champion will test him to his limits, both physically and mentally.

‘Unstoppable’ reviews — audiences are really enjoying it

(Image credit: Ana Carballosa / Prime)

At the time of writing (January 17), “Unstoppable” has a 75% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences giving it a higher rating of 95%. The certified fresh appeal means that the majority of viewers enjoyed it, making it a worthy watch for anyone who enjoys an emotional sports drama.

John Nugent from Empire Magazine said: “Reassuringly formulaic, this is a straightforwardly inspirational-by-numbers sports movie, made watchable thanks to Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez.” Variety’s Owen Gleiberman stated this drama “has plenty of familiar tropes, but in its no-frills way it touches a nerve of authenticity. The true story it tells is nothing short of extraordinary, and that may be why the filmmakers didn’t feel the need to overhype it.”

Lindsey Bahr from Associated Press put it simply: “It’s ultimately Jerome’s show, and a good one at that. Let’s hope it’s the first of many leading film roles for him.”

Of course, there are some critics that didn’t believe this sports drama was effective enough. Newsday’s Robert Levin said: “A pedestrian sports movie that should have been something more.” Meanwhile, Marya E. Gates from RogerEbert believes the role of Robles offers Jerome the “perfect vehicle for his immense talent, but the film around him struggles to reach his same heights.”

(Image credit: Ana Carballosa / Prime)

The standout takeaway from Rotten Tomatoes is “Unstoppable”’s audience score. With over 50 ratings, it’s clear that viewers have enjoyed this sports drama a lot more. Some notable comments called it “a beautiful success” with a “deeply heartfelt, riveting story that combines raw intensity with moments of awe and inspiration.”

Other comments include: “inspiring must-see movie with great performances by both Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome,” along with “one of the greatest movies in 2024.” Judging by these reviews, “Unstoppable” is a must-watch if you love emotional true stories, especially when they’re grounded by strong performances.

Should you stream ‘Unstoppable’ on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Ana Carballosa / Prime)

“Unstoppable” is definitely worth watching if you’re looking for an inspiring but emotional sports drama. Anchored by a powerful performance from Jharrel Jerome as Anthony and supported by Jennifer Lopez as his devoted mother, the movie seems to capture the grit, resilience, and unbreakable spirit needed to overcome life’s toughest challenges.

Even based on the reviews, "Unstoppable" is worth adding to your watchlist, and it might even make the top 10 list at some point. If you’re not feeling it, check out our guide on the best Prime Video movies to stream this month. You can also see what else is new on Prime Video in January 2025.

Stream "Unstoppable" on Prime Video now.