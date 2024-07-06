5 new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix is rewinding the clocks with a fresh slate of movies in July 2024 that includes some real cinema classics that will down a treat with subscribers.

The streaming service has added the entire “Back to the Future” trilogy for those looking for a nostalgia throwback that still holds up to this day. And that’s not the only worthwhile trilogy that’s just arrived on Netflix either, Sam Rami’s trio of “Spider-Man” flicks has dropped too. And these are just the start of the worthwhile new additions to the Netflix library this month.

Every single pick on this list has scored at least 90% on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes , which while not a castiron guarantee that they’ll appeal to you, does speak to their overall quality. So here are the new to Netflix movies you should stream right now…

'American Hustle' (2013)

American Hustle Official TRAILER 1 (2013) - Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

As its 92% Rotten Tomatoes score indicates, “American Hustle” was well received upon release in December 2013. However, its reputation has taken a hit over the past decade after a less-than-kind reevaluation has caused many to brand it "overrated." Nevertheless, I stand by the flick. “American Hustle” remains a flashy comedy that engages throughout and features one heck of a cast list, including Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Jeremy Renner.

Directed by David O. Russell, “American Hustle” is inspired by a true story and focuses on two con artists, Irv (Bale) and Sydney (Adams), who are forced by an FBI agent (Cooper) to work undercover within a sting operation to catch the corrupt mayor of New Jersey (Jeremy Renner) red-handed. But the whole operation is threatened by Irv’s jealous wife (Lawrence), who might just bring the whole house of cards crashing down.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Netflix

'Black to the Future' (1985)

Back To The Future (1985) Theatrical Trailer - Michael J. Fox Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Calling “Back to the Future” an ‘80s classic is a bit like saying Lionel Messi is quite good at soccer. This sci-fi comedy with a time-travel twist is downright legendary, and for good reason, too. The Robert Zemeckis-directed movie is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary in July 2025, but it remains everybody as quotable, thrilling and relentlessly enjoyable as ever.

A young Michael J. Fox plays Marty McFly, a dorky but lovable teen in the small town of Hilly Valley, California, who finds himself in quite a predicament when he travels back in time to the 1950s in a modified DeLorean built by his scientist pal Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). Meeting younger versions of his parents, he has to play cupid and ensure they fall in love or else he’ll cease to exist. Plus, Marty must also figure out how to get back to the present.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Netflix

'Captain Philips' (2013)

Captain Phillips Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Tom Hanks Somali Pirate Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Tom Hanks gives one of his most powerful performances in “Captain Philips," a gripping thriller from “Jason Bourne” director Paul Greengrass. Hanks plays the eponymous ship captain onboard a merchant vessel that is boarded by Somali pirates, led by the determined Muse (Barkhad Abdi). Phillips aims to protect his crew at all costs, while the pirates hatch a scheme to earn millions of dollars in ransom money. What follows is an almost unbearably dramatic standoff between both sides.

Based on a true story, “Captain Philips” is one of the most intense movies you’ll ever see, and finds great success by trading Hollywood cheese for a grounded and gritty tone. This isn’t “Die Hard on a Boat." Philips isn’t an action hero. Instead, Hanks portrays a brave, but normal, man put in an impossible situation with real humanity. Not to mention Abdi is similarly fantastic. "Captain Philips" is not to be missed.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Netflix

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Before the explosion in popularity of comic book movies in the 2010s, the best the genre had to offer was a web-slinging trilogy directed by Sam Raimi (who recently reunited with Marvel to helm 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”). While the first “Spider-Man” released in 2002 holds a special place in my affection, there’s little doubt that “Spider-Man 2” is the stand-out entry in the trilogy. Even now many consider Spidey’s best big-screen effort .

In “Spider-Man 2”, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) faces off against Dr. Otto Ocatvius (Alfred Molina) who has been transformed into the villainous Doc Ock following a failed experiment. At the same time, Parker is struggling more than ever to balance his crime-fighting and making time for his best friend Harry Osborn (James Franco) and love interest, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). There's action, adventure comedy, and the super sequel is crammed to bursting with iconic online memes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Netflix

'Matilda' (1996)

Matilda (1996) Trailer #1 - YouTube Watch On

In my books, “Matilda” is one of the best family movies ever made. This beloved ‘90s fantasy comedy is adapted from the Roald Dahl children’s book of the same name and was directed by Danny DeVito (who also features in a small but memorable supporting role). It’s got all the ingredients needed for a perfect movie for all ages, it’s funny, charming, surprisingly thrilling (with a couple of neat story beats), and has a great message at its core. What’s not to love?

Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson) doesn’t fit in with her cruel family. And if having uncaring parents at home wasn’t bad enough, her school’s principal, Miss Trunchbull (Pam Ferris) is even more evil. Fortunately, she has the support of the lovely Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz) to help make her days bearable. But when Matilda discovers she possesses magical powers, she realizes that she just might be able to change her story and fight back against her bullies once and for all.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Netflix