5 Wes Anderson classics are now streaming on Hulu so throw yourself an aesthetic movie marathon

Few directors have a filmography as visually and comedically distinctive as Wes Anderson's, and starting today, you can celebrate all of the auteur's most whimsical and wonderful cinematic qualities with a mini Anderson film fest on Hulu.

Five of the filmmaker's best-loved titles arrived on the streaming service today (April 4), each set in one of Anderson's characteristically stylish, self-contained worlds.

You can kick things off with the 1998 comedy "Rushmore," led by two of Anderson's frequent collaborators: Jason Schwartzman, in his film debut as eccentric teen Max Fischer, and Bill Murray, in a Golden Globe-nominated turn as Herman Blume, a rich local industrialist who takes Max under his wing.

Next up is the 2001 familial dramedy "The Royal Tenenbaums," a watch made even more poignant these days since the world recently lost acting legend Gene Hackman, who portrays family patriarch Royal O'Reilly Tenenbaum. The iconic ensemble also includes Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Luke Wilson, Danny Glover, Owen Wilson and, again, Bill Murray.

Proving that he's quite the favorite for the director, Murray leads Anderson's 2004 adventure-comedy "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" as the title character, a renowned oceanographer who has sworn vengeance against the jaguar shark that ate a member of his crew.

Zissou rallies together some colorful characters — including Angelica Huston as his estranged wife Eleanor, Willem Dafoe as his German first mate and Cate Blanchett as a pregnant reporter who's there to chronicle the voyage — to take down the rare fish.

After the marine adventures of Team Zissou, follow Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman to India in 2007's "The Darjeeling Limited" as the estranged Whitman brothers, who agree to meet in the country a year after their father's funeral for a "spiritual journey" aboard a luxury train.

And cap it all off in excellently twee fashion with 2009's stop-motion charmer "Fantastic Mr. Fox," which was Anderson's first foray into animation. Adapted by Anderson and co-writer Noah Baumbach from Roald Dahl's 1970 novel of the same name, the Oscar-nominated animated flick sees Mr. Fox (voiced by George Clooney) in serious trouble after raiding the farms of his human neighbors, forcing him and his family (Meryl Streep plays his wife and Jason Schwartzman his son) deep underground.

You can extend your Wes Anderson watchlist even further, what with his 2021 title "The French Dispatch" already being available to stream on Hulu. The anthology dramedy follows various storylines and characters — the star-studded ensemble includes Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro and Léa Seydoux, among others — as the fictional Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun newspaper publishes its final issue.

That should catch you up on much of Anderson's oeuvre, but if you're not in the mood for whimsy, here are 31 other great movies on Hulu to stream right now.