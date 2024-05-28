5 top new movies to watch on Disney Plus, Hulu and more (May 28-June 3)

It’s a slower week when it comes to new movies with some of the biggest streaming services around including Netflix and Prime Video not adding any new originals, but thankfully the likes of Disney Plus, Hulu and Paramount Plus are picking up the slack.

This week will see the streaming debut of “The First Omen”, this surprisingly spooky chiller is a prequel to the original horror classic and makes its debut on premium platforms before heading over to Hulu. Other new movies to watch out for this week include “Boy Kills World”, “Jim Henson: Idea Man” and “I.S.S.”. Plus, Chris Pine’s directional debut arrives on PVOD.

If you’re looking for new movies to watch this week, then you’ve come to the right place. I’m here to guide you through all the biggest new movies that you can stream at home this week. And be sure to check out our guide to summer movies in theaters.

'Boy Kills World' (PVOD)

A gleefully warped revenge tale that plays out like “John Wick” crossed with “Deadpool”, “Boy Kills World” is a pulpy action-comedy set in a future dystopian full of madcap characters and hyper-violence. To be honest, I found the disconnect between the very juvenile tone and ultra-brutal action a little jarring when I saw it in theaters, but if you like your quippy comedies to be drenched in blood, then you may find something appealing about the movie’s irreverent tone and brutality.

Bill Skarsgård is the eponymous boy, a nameless mute character (though his inner thoughts are voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, who you may know as Bob from “Bob’s Burgers), who is seeking vengeance against the ruthless Van Der Koys family after his family was executed in an annual televised event called The Culling. Trained by a mysterious Shaman (Yayan Ruhian), Boy will stop at nothing to bring down those responsible for his trauma as he carves out a path of destruction.

Buy or rent on Amazon from May 28

'The First Omen' (PVOD and Hulu)

Reboots, remakes and reimagining of classic movies continue to be churned out at a constant clip, so it’s easy to approach “The First Omen” with a degree of cynicism. It’s a prequel to 1976’s “The Omen”, which was already followed by a series of sequels that ranged from passable (“Damien - Omen II”) to downright dreadful (“Omen IV: The Awakening”), so my expectations before its theatrical release in April were pretty low overall.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, it gives me great pleasure to report, that “The First Omen” is a worthy addition to the beloved original. It enhances the 1976 classic in some smart ways while telling its own, very compelling story. This prequel sees a young American woman, Margaret (Nell Tiger Free), travel to a nunnery in Rome to pledge her service to the church, but while there she encounters a sinister evil and a shocking conspiracy that makes her question her faith.

Buy or rent on Amazon from May 28, and stream on Hulu from May 30

'Poolman' (PVOD)

“Poolman” marks the directional debut of Chris Pine, and it’s fair to say that critics have not been kind to this one. It currently holds a poor 21% on Rotten Tomatoes with The Hollywood Reporter labeling it a “shrill misfire”. To his credit Pine has taken the negative reviews in his stride, calling the situation “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” (via the Happy Sad Confused podcast), so perhaps you’ll want to give this movie a chance now that it’s arrived on premium streaming.

In “Poolman”, Chris Pine plays Darren Barrneman, an L.A. pool cleaner, tasked by a mysterious female (DeWanda Wise0 to uncover the truth behind a shady business deal. Enlisting the help of some eccentric friends, Darren finds himself at odds with corrupt politicians and greedy land developers and his investigation spirals further and further out of control. Pine stars (and writes and directs) alongside Annette Bening, Danny DeVito and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Buy or rent on Apple TV from May 31

'Jim Henson: Idea Man' (Disney Plus)

Academy Award winner Ron Howard helms this documentary about the acclaimed artist and puppeteer Jim Henson. Over an almost four decades-long career Henson created some of the most beloved characters in entertainment including Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy from “The Muppets” and Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie from “Sesame Street”. Plus, he also directed classic fantasy flicks “The Dark Crystal” and “Labyrinth”. Henson was a true master of his craft, and his influence on his industry shines brightly even decades later.

This Disney Plus original documentary was made in full cooperation with the Henson family, and offers “an unprecedented, intimate look at Jim Henson’s illustrious, revolutionary career and complex personal life.” It incorporates never-before-seen archived footage (including Henson’s own home movies) alongside his diaries and sketches. You can also expect interviews with those who knew him best to recount. It's set to be the definitive celebration of a true genius.

Stream on Disney Plus from May 31

'I.S.S.' (Paramount Plus)

“I.S.S.” is a science fiction thriller set on the International Space Station (if the name didn’t give it away) and starring Ariana DeBose as American astronaut, Kira Foster. The former marine finds herself trapped in a rapidly escalating situation when a nuclear war breaks out on the surface of Earth below. Following this, the U.S. and Russian astronauts on board each receive a single order from the planet: take control of the station by any means necessary.

While the characters are fairly pedestrian, and the plot ultimately plays out almost exactly as you’d expect, what keeps “I.S.S.” interesting is its fairly unique setting. The claustrophobic corridors of the space station make for an effective thriller location, and DeBose is never any less than 100% committed in the leading role. While it’s far from the most memorable movie of the year, “I.S.S.” is a thriller that will hold your attention until the end.

Stream on Paramount Plus w/ Showtime from June 3