5 things to remember for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

The third season of Netflix favorite "Emily in Paris" hit the streaming platform in December 2022 and it was packed with plenty of France-set drama for our gal Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and all of her Parisian pals. And with the first part of "Emily in Paris" season 4 debuting on August 15 — the fourth season will be split into two parts, with part 2 to follow on September 12 — viewers might need a little refresher on all of the romance, designer fashions and marketing madness that the dramedy served up last season.

Who did Emily end up choosing, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)? And what happened with Mindy (Ashley Park) and her music career? What about Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) over at Agence Grateau? Here's a breakdown of where things left off with all of your favorite "Emily in Paris" characters.

So, did Emily pick Alfie or Gabriel?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Well, that's a little complicated: technically, Emily doesn't end up choosing either Gabriel or Alfie by the end of the third season, but let's backtrack. At the beginning of season 3, things were looking dicey between Emily and Alfie as he felt she was hesitant about moving forward with their relationship. But the mademoiselle proved her feelings by serenading him with the song "Alfie" at one of Mindy’s busking sessions.

Things largely went smoothly for the couple throughout the season, with Alfie even agreeing to let Emily meet his family, but that all changed in the season finale. Gabriel and Camille decided to get married during their engagement party, despite there being several hiccups in their relationship — you know, like Camille having a secret romance with her client Sofia (Melia Kreiling) and Gabriel getting drunk one night and confessing his love to Emily over voicemail. It's Gabriel's lingering feelings for Ms. Cooper that not only had Camille call off the wedding at the altar, but also prompted Alfie to break things off with Emily, not wanting to be her second choice.

Though things seemingly opened up for Emily and Gabriel to be together in the finale, the news of Camille being pregnant with his child threw another wrench in their romantic plans.

What happened with the Agence Grateau team?

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the beginning of season 3, Emily was secretly juggling working for Madeline Wheeler (Kate Walsh) at the Gilbert Group and Sylvie Grateau at her newly formed Agence Grateau. Though there are some bumps along the way — including Sylvie's near-eviction because she was using her own apartment as an office, as well as fears of deportation for our American heroine — Emily decided to remain loyal to Sylvie and remain in Paris instead of heading back to Chicago with Madeline.

The Agence Grateau crew had some professional wins throughout season 3, however, interpersonal tensions were running high by the season's end, with Julien (Samuel Arnold) resenting the fact that Emily was butting in with her own ideas and overshadowing him during client proposals. By the finale episode, Julien was seemingly messaging one of the agencies that had been trying to poach him all season, telling them that he would be available but to keep it all secret.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What about Mindy and her music career?

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the top of season 3, Mindy was busy busking on the street with her band members Étienne (Jin Xuan Mao) and Benoît (Kevin Dias), all the while hooking up with the latter. However, both of those situations changed by mid-season: Mindy got hired to perform a solo residency at a nightclub called La Trompette Bleu and also reconnected with an old boarding-school buddy Nicolas de Leon (Paul Forman), who was part of the JVMA family overseeing Pierre Cadault’s brand.

Mindy and Nicolas embarked on a relationship, which caused some drama between Mindy and Emily, as the JVMA team was furious when she and the Agence Grateau crew helped Pierre take back his brand. In the finale, Mindy and Nicolas fought when it was revealed that he had basically kicked Emily out of a party celebrating Mindy's last show at the nightclub. The rift between the couple was widened further when Benoît reemerged with major news: "Mon Soleil" has been entered into the Eurovision Song Contest.

The last we saw of Mindy in season 3, she was attending Gabriel and Camille's non-wedding with Nicolas, but who knows where she'll be — and with whom — come season 4.

What went down with Sylvie and Laurent?

(Image credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix)

Sylvie's relationship with photographer Erik de Groot (Søren Bregendal) quickly came to an end when her estranged husband Laurent Grateau (Arnaud Binard) returned to help her set up Agence Grateau.

After skinny-dips in Provence and romantic nights at the opera, the spouses officially resumed their relationship in season 3. However, Laurent dropped some bad news in the finale episode: though Sylvie was pleased to hear that he wanted to open a private club in Paris, which would mean he would be around more often, she was less than excited to hear that her rival, JVMA's Louis de Léon, was an investment partner in the project.

And did Gabriel get his Michelin star?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Along with his relationship drama, Gabriel faced some professional hurdles last season, including getting an ownership stake in the restaurant — now renamed L’esprit de Gigi, after his grandmother — and wanting to snag a coveted Michelin star, after an inspiring lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Provence with Emily in episode six.

Emily’s coworker Luc (Bruno Gouery) just happened to know a Michelin inspector, his food-critic ex Marianne (Laurance Gormezano), so Emily pleaded with him to bring her to Gabriel's restaurant to critique the food. And in the final episode of season 3, things were looking pretty positive for the French chef, with Luc all but confirming that Gabriel's starry culinary dreams would soon be realized.

We'll soon find out how each of those storylines will progress in "Emily in Paris" season 4. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all fourth-season intel, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and on-set photos. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily, Gabriel and the rest of the Paris crew by rewatching the show's first three seasons with a Netflix subscription.