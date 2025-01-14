4 best supernatural thrillers on Prime Video right now

The supernatural thriller genre combines so many things we movie fans love: the fantastical phenomena and creepy jump-scares of the best horror movies, the imaginative and futuristic settings of great sci-fi flicks, and the gripping suspense and intrigue of a good old-fashioned mystery movie.

If it's ghosts, monsters, demons and general paranormal paraphernalia you're after, the best streaming services are full of them, from time-honored Gothic classics to fresh installments of post-apocalyptic film franchises. To help you narrow down which eerie title to watch next, we've compiled the four best supernatural thrillers you can stream right now on Prime Video.

But we have to warn you, these scary-good supernatural thrillers are just that: scary. (Like, some of the scariest movie scenes of all time scary.) So maybe when you settle in on the couch and pop one of these films up on Prime Video, you do so with a protective pal or a support blanket nearby!

'Suspiria'

Consider this a two-for-one: both Dario Argento's iconic 1977 horror film "Suspiria" as well as Luca Guadagnino's stylized 2018 remake starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Mia Goth are currently available to stream on Prime Video, so you can have yourself a supernatural double feature.

The spine-chilling gist is the same in both films: an American ballet dancer enrolls at a prestigious dance academy in Berlin, that just happens to be a front for a coven of witches. Mysterious disappearances, demonic rituals, violent choreography and gory body horror ensue. And for a bit of fun, see if you can catch a cameo by Jessica Harper, star of the original "Suspiria" film, in the remake

'Hellraiser'

You have no doubt come across the iconic horror villain Pinhead (played by Doug Bradley), a demonic creature known for his leather-heavy wardrobe and bald head studded with nails. But if you've never dipped a trembling toe into the world of "Hellraiser," now is your chance.

Directed by Clive Barker from a novella of his own writing, the 1987 supernatural horror film centers around a mystical puzzle box that summons the Cenobites, a gruesome group of extra-dimensional beings who are devoted to the practice of experimental sadomasochism, i.e. they can't tell the difference between pain and pleasure. When that puzzle box is tinkered with by a curious hedonist named Frank Cotton (Sean Chapman), a portal to a hellish realm opens and summons the Cenobites on the Cotton family.

If you enjoy all of those sadistic and supernatural spooks, good news — there are ten more "Hellraiser" movies to explore!

'It Follows'

Consider "It Follows" the most unnerving form of teen sex education ever: after Jaime "Jay" Height (played by Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend Hugh (Jake Weary) for the first time, she becomes inflicted with a fatal curse that's passed from victim to victim through intercourse.

The curse manifests as death itself stalking her in various physical forms that only she can see, from strange old women to close personal friends. If the ever-lurking supernatural entity catches up with Jay, it will kill her and move on to the previous person who passed it on.

Anchored by a smart and original premise and universal fears about intimacy and mortality, the 2014 indie chiller is considered one of the best horror titles of the past decade and boasts a very cool 95% Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes.

'Nosferatu'

More than a century before Robert Eggers directed the 2024 "Nosferatu" remake starring Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgård as the oh-so-creepy title character, German filmmaker F. W. Murnau was creating the vampy original back in 1922 (which is actually an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel “Dracula”).

Like the newer version, the silent classic is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (played by Greta Schröder) and Count Orlock (Max Schreck), the terrifying, Transylvanian vampire infatuated with her. There might not be any sound in the German Expressionist flick, but as one of the greatest horror movies of all time, "Nosferatu" will still manage to wrench a screech or two out of you.

Though the original is in black and white, Prime Video currently has the first colorized version of the iconic tale available for subscribers.

