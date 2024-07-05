9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (July 5-7)

July kicks off with streaming fireworks in the form of spectacular new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Max and other top streaming services .

The weekend slate features two new comedy movies. The first is a sequel to a beloved franchise, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," which brings back Eddie Murphy for more crime-solving in the 90210. The other is "Space Cadet," a wacky comedy that sees Emma Roberts try to go to space.

On the TV side, Discovery's annual Shark Week begins, while NatGeo's Shark Fest has even more ocean predator action. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

Shark Week (Discovery and Max)

Shark Week hosted by John Cena returns July 7 on Discovery ðŸ¦ˆ - YouTube Watch On

July might as well be called National Shark Month. It always brings Discovery’s annual Shark Week event, which is hosted by John Cena this year. And that's not all — NatGeo's SharkFest offers even more shark-related content (see below).

The shark extravaganza begins with “Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier” and continues through the rest of the week with specials like “Shark Frenzy: Mating Games,” “Jaws vs Leviathan,” “Expedition Unknown: Sharks vs. Nazis in Paradise” and “Great White Danger Zone.”

Premieres Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery (via Sling) and Max

Sharkfest (NatGeo, Disney Plus and Hulu)

Sharkfest - Starts 1 July - YouTube Watch On

One week of shark-ery is not enough, National Geographic decided. Sharkfest is taking place over the entire month with more than 22 hours of original programming and 60 hours of enhanced content across National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, ESPN2, Disney Plus and Hulu. Highlights include “Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast,” “Baby Sharks in the City” and “Shark Attack 360.”

Streaming now on Disney Plus and Hulu

‘Sprint’ (Netflix)

Sprint: The Worldâ€™s Fastest Humans | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With the 2024 Paris Olympics beginning in a few weeks, more eyes are turning to the athletes who will participate in the games. This docu-series explores the world of elite competitors who train to be the fastest person in the world. The behind-the-scenes docu-series follows sprinters as they face enormous challenges to their bodies and minds, all in the quest to cross the finish line in record time. The episodes chronicle the journeys of Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson, among others, as they prepare for the 2023 World Championships.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘The Man With 1000 Kids’ (Netflix)

The Man with 1000 Kids | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A terrible fraud can be just as horrifying as murder, as this true crime doc proves. A charismatic man who is revealed to be the sperm donor to hundreds, maybe even thousands, of children across the world. Jonathan Meijer is a charming Dutch scammer who is accused of deceiving mothers into having his babies on a mass scale. The three-episode docu-series investigates the murky world of the fertility industry and the lack of global regulations. Outraged parents tell their side of the twist-filled story as they seek changes in laws to prevent future fraud.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ season 2 (Netflix)

Official Trailer | Star Trek: Prodigy - Season 2 | StarTrek.com - YouTube Watch On

The animated kids' series continues to follow the six young misfits who make up the Prodigy crew. They are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay (voiced by "Voyager" star Robert Beltran) and bring peace to Gwyn's (voiced by Ella Purnell) home world. But when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both the future and past.

Streaming now on Netflix

New movies

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ (Netflix)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Eddie Murphy is back in the 90210! Thirty years after Murphy last played the street-smart police officer from Detroit, he reprises the role in this Netflix sequel. When his attorney daughter Jane (Taylour Paige) faces threats against her life, Axel Foley heads back to Beverly Hills. They team up with a new partner, Jane’s ex Detective Sam Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a conspiracy and defuse the threats.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Space Cadet’ (Prime Video)

Space Cadet - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Think “Legally Blonde” goes to NASA in this comedy about shooting for the stars against all odds. Tiffany “Rex” Simpson has always dreamed of going to space, but she’s just a bartender with a high school diploma. One day, she decides to apply to NASA’s astronaut training program by sending a passionate letter. Unbeknownst to Rex, her best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu) doctors the rest of her application — and Rex is accepted! Once there, she’s forced to rely on her quick wits, moxie and determination to get through training before her secret comes out.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ (Max)

Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The latest installment in the Monsterverse follows up on the events of 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which saw the two fearsome beasts pitted against each other. Now, Kong traverses his new home in Hollow Earth in search of other great apes like him, while Godzilla roams Earth to find a new kind of energy. When a massive undiscovered threat arises, the former foes must team up to save their existence and that of humankind.

Streaming now on Max

‘Back to Black’ (Peacock)

BACK TO BLACK - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters May 17 - YouTube Watch On

Any movie about Amy Winehouse will have the supremely difficult task of being anywhere near as good as “Amy,” the 2015 Oscar-winning documentary. “Back to Black” doesn’t approach that level of greatness, though Marisa Abela gives a transcendent performance as the late singer. The faults lay in the melodramatic mythologizing of Winehouse’s life story, which everybody knows is marked by a troubled relationship, addiction and the pressures of fame. Still, Abela’s uncanny physical and vocal resemblance to Winehouse is something to behold.

Streaming now on Peacock