5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more

With Thanksgiving behind us and the tryptophan coma setting in, the last thing you want to have to think about is what to watch. And with so many new movies landing on the best streaming services, it can be hard to figure out which ones are worth the hype.

That's where we at Tom's Guide come in. We've rounded up all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night one to remember. Leading the pack this week is Lindsay Lohan's highly anticipated Christmas romcom, "Our Little Secret" on Netflix. And if you're still in the holiday spirit after that, Netflix has another new Christmas movie aimed at a younger audience with "The Snow Sister." Elsewhere, you can find a moving Beatles documentary about how the Fab Four blew up stateside on Disney Plus, a psychological drama starring a young Kristen Stewart on Paramount Plus in "Clouds of Sils Maria," and "Sweethearts," the rare Thanksgiving romcom, on Max.

So without further ado, let's dive into what to watch this weekend.

‘Our Little Secret’ (Netflix)

One of Netflix's most-anticipated Christmas movies, the Lindsay Lohan-led "Our Little Secret," arrived this week, and it's already secured the streamer's #1 spot. After Avery (Lohan) and her ex-boyfriend Logan (Ian Harding) split, she spends the holiday with her new beau (Jon Rudnitsky) and his family, which means trying to impress his intimidating mom (Kristin Chenoweth).

Things take a chaotic turn when Avery and Logan realize their new partners are siblings. Forced to share a Christmas under one roof, the two resentful exes must awkwardly navigate the festive season while keeping their romantic history under wraps.

‘Beatles ‘64’ (Disney Plus)

Produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by David Tedeschi, "Beatles '64" is Disney Plus's latest documentary about the Fab Four, following on the heels of Peter Jackson's docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back" and the restored edition of the '70s Beatles documentary "Let It Be." "Beatles ‘64" chronicles the band's iconic first trip to America in 1964 that brought Beatlemania to the states. It showcases rare footage captured by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, newly-filmed interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as poignant testimonials from fans whose lives were transformed by the band.

‘Sweethearts’ (Max)

While Christmas movies are a dime a dozen, "Sweethearts" is the rare Thanksgiving movie. Or rather, it'd be more accurate to say it's the even rarer Blackout Wednesday movie— the night before Turkey Day where many college kids return home and converge with old friends at the local bar. Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga star as two college freshmen who make a pact to break up with their high school sweethearts the night before Thanksgiving. However, their plans spiral into a chaotic night back in their hometown that puts their friendship to the test.

'Clouds of Sils Maria' (Paramount Plus)

Directed by Olivier Assayas, "Clouds of Sils Maria" is an unflinching and poignant psychological drama about the uncomfortable truths of getting old as explored through the intricate dynamic between art and life. Juliette Binoche is in top form as Maria Enders, a seasoned actress who is asked to perform in a revival of the play that helped launch her into stardom.

Originally she played the role of young Sigrid, an opportunistic eighteen year old who manipulates an older woman, Helena, to devastating effect. In the revival, Maria is cast as Helena, while Sigrid is taken on by Jo-Ann Ellis (Chloë Grace Moretz), a controversial but talented Hollywood starlet. To prepare for the role, Maria retreats to the remote and picturesque Sils Maria region in Switzerland with her loyal personal assistant, Valentine (Kristen Stewart). As the two rehearse and dissect the play's themes, tensions rise, and the boundaries between their own lives and the characters they discuss begin to blur.

'The Snow Sister' (Netflix)

Based on the bestselling children's’ book of the same name by Maja Lunde and Lisa Aisato, "The Snow Sister" follows a young boy named Julian (Mudit Gupta) who is struggling with grief during the first Christmas after the death of his older sister. As his family drifts apart in the wake of their loss, he finds solace in a new friend, Hedvig (Celina Meyer Hovland), whose joyful spirit is a much-needed bright spot in his life. While everyone else remains consumed by heartbreak, Hedvig helps Julian rediscover the joy of the holiday season. However, when Julian begins to uncover that Hedvig is hiding a secret, he is stunned by the revelations about her past.

