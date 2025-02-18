5 best Netflix romance movies to stream after 'La Dolce Villa'

"La Dolce Villa" is Netflix's newest No. 1 watch. Directed by Mark Waters ("Mean Girls", "Freaky Friday"), this new romantic comedy movie follows successful businessman Eric Field (Scott Foley) to Italy, where he plans to stop his own daughter, Olivia (Maia Reficco) from restoring a crumbling Tuscan villa to its former glory.

Having rushed to the country to talk his daughter out of her latest endeavor, Eric discovers that the European country has very different plans for him. Upon making his trip, everything changes and he finds that love could be in the air when he crosses paths with Francesca (Violante Placido).

If you're one of the many who has already checked it out and are now in the mood for more destination romance, you're in luck; Netflix is home to tons more romantic comedies that should fit the bill. Below, you can find five more Netflix movies that you should stream after "La Dolce Villa".

'Falling Inn Love'

Here's a slightly older Netflix romance that also hinges on a getaway. In "Falling Inn Love", down-on-her-luck city girl Gabriela (Christina Milian) is feeling in a bit of a rut after losing both her job and boyfriend.

Out of the blue she enters and unexpectedly wins a "Win-an-Inn" contest and becomes the owner of "The Bellbird Valley Farm", a fixer-upper in rustic New Zealand seriously in need of some TLC.

She enlists the help of Kiwi contractor, Jake Taylor (Adam Demos) to help with the renovation. When she starts to maybe catch feelings for the handy hunk, she has to decide whether to stick around in her new life or sell up and move on...

'Find Me Falling'

Stelana Kliris' 2024 Netflix watch "Find Me Falling" follows brooding rock star John Allman (Harry Connick, Jr.) to an isolated home on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, where he plans to take a career break after his latest album flops.

John unsuccessfully manages to keep a low profile and is introduced to some locals by a police captain at a restaurant... and it just so happens that one of the women at that table is Sia (Agni Scott), a former flame John has history with. That surprise meeting means John gets a second chance at love with the one that got away; cue a heartfelt twisting romantic watch that unfurls against another beautiful backdrop.

'Lonely Planet'

Netflix's slow-burn 2024 romance, "Lonely Planet" introduces us to Katherine (Laura Dern), a reclusive novelist who heads off on a trip to a writer's retreat in Morocco and subsequently stumbles into her own holiday romance.

While she was hoping the trip would help shift her writer's block, she instead strikes up a friendship with Owen (Liam Hemsworth), who attends the retreat as another writer's plus one.

It's the latest from "Erin Brockovich" writer Susannah Grant, and stands apart from the flurry of age-gap romances for not being as steamy an affair as, say, Prime Video's "The Idea of You". Instead, it follows as their relationship evolves from friendship to, as Netflix puts it, "an intoxicating, life-altering love affair."

'Love in the Villa'

If you're looking to take another trip to Italy without leaving your couch, let me introduce you to "Love in the Villa", a Netflix romantic comedy that whisks us off to fair Verona for another love story.

Here, we meet Julie (Kat Graham), a third-grade teacher who has booked a surprise trip to Verona, where her favorite play, "Romeo & Juliet", is set. When she tells her boyfriend the news, he ditches her, so she heads off for some solo travel time while recovering.

The problem? The villa she's staying at has been double-booked, and Julie's forced to share her charming home with wry Brit, Charlie (Tom Hopper). Could love be written in their stars, too?

'Wedding Season'

If you're looking for even more romance on Netflix, you might want to stream Tom Dey's "Wedding Season".

This 2022 romantic comedy revolves around two Indian American twentysomethings — Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) — who are fed up with their families hassling them about finding partners.

After meeting on a date, Asha convinces Ravi to pretend they're an item during a summer of weddings. While they don't get along perfectly at first (which is exactly why they think the ruse will work) I'm sure you're not surprised that, eventually, it seems like they could be falling for one another for real.

Looking for more streaming recommendations? Check out our complete guide to the best Netflix movies you can stream right now for even more help finding your next watch.