Netflix’s top 10 includes an emotional biographical drama based on a tragic true story

The Netflix top 10 has shifted quite a bit in recent days. For starters, the original rom-com “La Dolce Villa” has rocketed straight to No. 1 spot over the Presidents' Day weekend, while action-thriller “Aftermath” sits in the runners-up spot. However, it’s the flick just behind these two that has caught my eye.

“Trial by Fire” was added to Netflix last week (on Thursday, February 13), and while this 2018 biographical drama struggled to gain much traction in theaters, it’s finding a whole new audience via the world’s most popular streaming service. As of writing, “Trial by Fire” ranks as the No. 3 most-watched movie on Netflix U.S. charting ahead of Amy Schumer’s “Kinda Pregnant”, Sly’s curtain-closer “Rambo: Last Blood” and animated family smash hit “Sing.”

Never heard of “Trial by Fire”? I’m not super surprised. As noted, the drama made barely a splash upon release (its box office haul was a measly $150K). The largely forgotten drama flick recounts a tragic true story and packs two strong performances from Jack O’Connell and the ever-reliable Laura Dern. So, here’s everything you need to know about this new to Netflix movie…

What is ‘Trial by Fire’ about?

Trial By Fire | Official Trailer | In Select Theaters May 17 - YouTube Watch On

“Trial by Fire” chronicles the true story of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man accused of purposefully setting a deadly house fire that killed his three young daughters. A heavy metal music fan with a violent past, prosecutors are convinced Willingham set the fire to cover up his own domestic abuses.

Sentenced to death by the state, Willingham (played by Jack O’Connell) strikes up an unlikely friendship with Elizabeth Gilbert (Laura Dern), a playwright sympathetic to his pleas that he is actually innocent. The two bond over their shared experiences of parenthood, and as Gilbert begins to investigate the case she uncovers some disturbing concerns about the high-profile trial.

Gilbert’s findings suggest that some of the state’s key witnesses aren’t as reliable as presented. She also learns that evidence that could raise a reasonable doubt about Willingham’s guilt is being suppressed. But as Gilbert pushes for the case to be re-opened, the date of Willingham’s execution draws ever closer, and there may not be enough time to save his life.

‘Trial by Fire’ is a moving but manipulative drama

Anyone who has seen the 1990s Oscar winner “Dead Man Walking” with Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn may feel a sense of déjà vu when watching “Trial by Fire.” Both movies explore a surprising relationship between a death row inmate and a compassionate stranger sympathetic to their plight. The key difference between the two is the element of doubt.

In “Dead Man Walking,” Matthew Poncelet’s (Penn) guilt is never in question. However, “Trial by Fire” adds an element of mystery with Willingham’s denial of starting the fire presented as more open-ended. Or at least, initially, it’s presented this way. The movie does eventually come down on a clear side of the debate, but for the first act, you’ll be thinking to yourself “did he do it?”

As with many biopic dramas, “Trial by Fire” lives on the strength of its leading performances, and this movie is blessed with two strong actors. Laura Dern’s role is well within her wheelhouse. Playing Gilbert doesn’t challenge her, but she’s as reliable as ever. Jack O’Connell is given the film’s most intense material and thrives on it. Willingham is a complex character. He’s a deeply flawed individual, but O’Connell manages to make him equally sympathetic. Plus, the movie’s exploration of the morality of the death penalty is engaging.

“Trial by Fire’s” biggest flaw is that it leans a little too heavily on emotionally manipulative techniques that have become commonplace in the genre. This is especially apparent in the third act. Rarely are the emotions of a scene left to breathe. Instead, everything is ramped up to ensure maximum melodrama. Director Edward Zwick would have benefited from trusting the viewer more and allowing the emotions to flow naturally instead of trying to force things.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, “Trial by Fire” has scored a respectable 63% with critics. The performances of Dern and O’Connell were praised by reviewers, with the story also labeled “heartbreaking” but the aforementioned manipulative approach was seen as the main flaw. Audiences were similarly impressed rating the movie 70% on RT's meter. The most recent user reviews call the movie “powerful” and “harrowing” praising its “emotional depth.”

Should you stream ‘Trial by Fire’ on Netflix?

“Trial by Fire” definitely shouldn’t be at the top of your Netflix watchlist if you want something light and breezy to kickstart your week.

However, if you want to stream something with a real emotional punch that asks some difficult questions about what is justice and how the system can be rigged against those from disadvantaged backgrounds, “Trial by Fire” is worth considering. It’s by no means an easy watch, but it’s got some important things to say.

The lead performances from Jack O’Connell and Laura Dern are the biggest draws, and the two have a great on-screen chemistry as well. Just be warned, “Trial by Fire” isn’t afraid of resorting to some cheap tricks in an effort to make you reach for the tissues. Ironically, if the movie was more willing to let emotions flow naturally, it would probably hit even harder. Nevertheless, it’s a well-made biographical drama that makes a compelling case for itself.

Watch "Trial by Fire" on Netflix now