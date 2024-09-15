3 best action movies on Amazon Freevee right now

Looking for something exciting to watch? You don't have to peruse Netflix for the millionth time for a new movie that'll excite you. Head on over to Freevee, Amazon's free ad-supported platform that offers a wide variety of content and hours of TV and movies, all for the low, low price of free. It's one of the best free streaming services you can bank on for something good to watch most nights, especially if you're looking for an action movie.

But what should you watch on Freevee? There are a ton of great picks on there, and honestly so many movies you might get tired of sifting through everything. That's why we've done the hard work for you. We've handpicked a few of the best action movies you can find on the platform right now so you can get right down to business watching instead of being paralyzed by choice. Check out three of our top picks below.

‘The Hunt'

A dozen strangers wake up in an unfamiliar clearing, with no recollection of how they arrived there. As they struggle to make sense of their surroundings, they soon realize they've become pawns in a twisted game orchestrated by a group of wealthy and ruthless elitists. They've all gathered at a secluded location to engage in a classical pastime, at least for them: hunting humans for sport. The tables soon turn, however, as one of the hunted decides to fight back against those who would have her head.

‘Escape From New York'

Manhattan has been transformed into a maximum-security prison in a far-off dystopian future. The country's most dangerous criminals are left to fend for themselves. When the President of the United States (Donald Pleasence) finds himself trapped on the island after Air Force One is hijacked and crashes, the government turns to their last resort to make things right again: a former special forces soldier turned convicted felon named Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell). His mission? Infiltrate the prison, rescue the president, and retrieve a cassette tape in 24 hours in exchange for a full pardon. He may very well succeed — if he can square off against the Duke (Isaac Hayes).

'Ip Man'

Set in the 1930s in Foshan, China, "Ip Man" follows the life of the legendary Wing Chun grandmaster, Yip Man (Donnie Yen), best known for mentoring Bruce Lee. Ip Man finds himself embroiled in conflicts with a rival martial arts school as he proves how deep his skills are as well as the effectiveness of his style. As the Japanese invasion during World War II throws the nation into turmoil, Ip Man then finds himself facing not only the challenges of war but also the Japanese forces that threaten his way of life. This biopic is chock-full of gorgeous action sequences and Yen channels the grandmaster in the most respectful way possible.

