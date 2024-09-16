You can now stream one of the darkest fantasy movies ever for free — and it's 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

When "Pan’s Labyrinth" first came out over 18 years ago, I was far too young to watch it. But several years later, curiosity got the better of me, and I decided to finally give it a watch. Let me just say I wasn’t prepared for what followed — it’s a movie that's not only hauntingly beautiful but also deeply unsettling, enough to get under my skin at least.

Guillermo del Toro truly created a masterpiece in the history of cinema. This story follows a young girl named Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) who, while her mother is remarried to a cruel military officer in post-Civil War Spain, discovers a mysterious labyrinth and meets a faun who reveals she is the reincarnation of a lost princess. The premise alone might sound strange, but it genuinely holds some of the best storytelling about oppression and fear.

Now that "Pan's Labyrinth" is available on one of the best free streaming services, there’s no better time to experience it. Here’s why you need to stream this dark fantasy movie right now…

What is 'Pan's Labyrinth' about?

PAN'S LABYRINTH - Official Trailer - Directed by Guillermo del Toro - YouTube Watch On

"Pan's Labyrinth" is a dark fantasy directed by Guillermo del Toro, set against the backdrop of post-Civil War Spain. The story follows Ofelia, a young girl who relocates with her pregnant mother (Ariadna Gil) to a remote military outpost commanded by her cruel stepfather, Captain Vidal (Sergi López). Amidst the harsh realities of war and Vidal's oppressive nature, Ofelia discovers an ancient labyrinth in the forest near their new home.

In the labyrinth, she meets a mysterious faun (Doug Jones) who reveals that she is the reincarnation of a lost princess from a magical underworld. To prove her true identity and return to her royal realm, Ofelia must complete three tasks. These tasks, while fantastical, are very dangerous as they reflect the dark, often violent world she is trying to escape.

Why you should stream 'Pan's Labyrinth' on Tubi right now

(Image credit: Teresa Isasi)

If you haven’t experienced "Pan’s Labyrinth", now’s the perfect time to stream it on Tubi (yes it’s completely free). This movie works on several levels, as it shows the brutal reality of war with its bloody violence and the emotional stifling of the soul, while also immersing you in a fantastical land full of hope. Del Toro mixes these two different worlds, making a story that is both really disturbing and incredibly beautiful.

"Pan’s Labyrinth" can actually be seen as a grim spin on “Alice in Wonderland", and many consider it del Toro's finest work to date. It’s a violent yet charming fairy tale crafted just for adults. Critics seem to agree with this take considering it has 95% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Peter Rainer from Christian Science Monitor said: "Pan's Labyrinth resembles a cross between Alice in Wonderland and H.P. Lovecraft, with some Buñuel thrown in for good measure. It's a tribute to -- as well as a prime example of -- the disturbing power of imagination." Meanwhile, Empire Magazine’s Kim Newman described it perfectly: "Dark, twisted and beautiful, this entwines fairy-tale fantasy with war-movie horror to startling effect."

Stream “Pan’s Labyrinth” for free on Tubi right now.