5 best Florence Pugh movies to stream right now

Now that “Thunderbolts” has hit theaters today, there’s no better time to revisit the filmography of Florence Pugh, who is one of my favorite actresses working today.

I really admire her emotional range and charming screen presence, and it's probably why Pugh has become a standout in everything from psychological thrillers to historical dramas. While some may have discovered her as the fierce and funny Yelena Belova in ”Black Widow,” Pugh’s career runs far deeper than her Marvel debut.

She’s delivered searing performances in indie breakouts, headlined major studio movies, and earned an Oscar nomination all before the age of 30.

With “Thunderbolts” ushering her back onto the big screen, it’s the perfect moment to stream some of her most memorable (and perhaps overlooked) performances. So, here are five of Florence Pugh’s best movies to stream right now on various streaming services.

‘Midsommar’

“Midsommar” is one of the most haunting horror movies I’ve ever seen and it was actually the project that first introduced me to Florence Pugh.

Even from that single performance alone she became one of my favorites actresses. Her emotionally raw acting stuck with me and still feels engraved in my mind.

Pugh fully inhabits the role of a grieving woman unraveling in the most surreal and sunlit nightmare imaginable. The movie itself is a disorienting blend of folk horror and grief, but it’s Pugh’s commitment to portraying aching trauma that keeps it grounded.

When Dani (Pugh) joins her boyfriend and his friends on a trip to a remote Swedish commune, she hopes to escape her grief after a horrific family tragedy. But the seemingly idyllic setting quickly devolves into a disturbing pagan ritual.

‘Little Women’

Pugh took on the role of Amy March in “Little Women” and completely redefined a character long considered the least likable of the March sisters. She brought Amy’s ambition and vulnerability to life in a way that felt fresh and entirely human.

Her performance in this period drama actually earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, marking a major milestone in her already impressive career.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, “Little Women” follows the lives of the four March sisters — Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Meg (Emma Watson), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Amy (Pugh) — as they come of age in post-Civil War America.

The story weaves between past and present, capturing the struggles and triumphs of womanhood and family.

‘We Live in Time’

Pugh really does flex her acting skills in sad movies and that’s all because of her impressive emotional range. She brings warmth and quiet strength to “We Live in Time,” a romantic drama that trades sweeping gestures for the intimate rhythms of real life.

Starring opposite Andrew Garfield, Pugh once again proves her gift for emotional nuance, portraying a woman navigating love and the unexpected turns of time. The movie doesn’t rely on melodrama but instead trusts its actors to carry the story through natural chemistry.

“We Live in Time” follows Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield), two strangers whose chance encounter leads to an unexpected and life-altering romance.

As their relationship deepens, they must confront a series of life’s challenges — parenthood, illness, and the shifting passage of time — learning how to hold onto love even as the years reshape them.

‘Fighting with My Family’

One of Pugh’s most overlooked movies has to be “Fighting with My Family.” Based on the true story of WWE wrestler Paige, the movie is an underdog sports dramedy with a big emotional core.

Pugh used this chance to show a totally different side of her talent — one that’s lighter, funnier, and full of heart. It’s one of her most accessible performances, and a great entry point for anyone new to her work. She makes you root for Saraya not just as a wrestler, but as a young woman trying to carve out her place in the world on her own terms.

Saraya “Paige” Bevis (Pugh) comes from a tight-knit wrestling family in England. When she gets the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for WWE, she must leave her home, her brother, and everything she knows behind.

As the spotlight weighs down on her, Paige struggles to stay true to herself while facing the competitive world of professional wrestling.

‘Lady Macbeth’

“Lady Macbeth” is the movie that really put Pugh on the map, and it’s easy to see why. In her first big leading role, she plays Katherine, a young woman stuck in a loveless marriage in 19th-century England.

What starts as a story about a woman trapped by society’s expectations quickly turns into something much darker, and Pugh nails every moment of it.

In fact, I’m certain she’ll captivate almost anyone watching this for the first time, as her performance is so intense it feels like a period drama version of “The Bad Seed” meets “Fatal Attraction.”

Trapped in a cold, arranged marriage to a much older man, Katherine (Pugh) finds herself drawn into a passionate affair with a laborer on the estate. As the two conspire to break free from the oppressive world around them, Katherine takes increasingly ruthless steps to reclaim control, no matter the cost.

