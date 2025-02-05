Sonos streaming box reportedly in the works — here's what we know

Last summer in the midst of the Sonos mobile app fiasco it was reported that Sonos had delayed a number of products as the beleaguered company attempted to fix the app.

One delay was the excellent, if expensive, Sonos Arc Ultra which eventually did launch in the fall of 2024. The other was a mysterious set top streaming box that was first teased by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in November of 2023 with the codename 'Pinewood.' At the time Gurman said the new device would come out in 2024, possibly 2025.

As the app seemingly — finally — finds itself in a more stable place, the Verge's Chris Welch, a sort of Sonos whisperer, is reporting that the company's focus is turning back to the set top box, the company's first foray into video, and it won't be cheap.

With some hindsight, Gurman's report perhaps foreshadowed Sonos' challenging year when he wrote, "The small, black TV box will be controlled via voice — as well as the new Sonos app." It was claimed that the Sonos app overhaul was in service of the Sonos Ace headphones, but perhaps it was really prepping for this potential streaming device.

According to Welch, the Sonos streaming player is "deep into development" and a small black square described as "slightly thicker than a deck of cards.

Sonos makes great products but is it enough to become one the best streaming devices?

Surround Sound, HDMI and more

The Pinewood box is supposed to be Android-based and won't only compete with the Apple TV 4K, Roku Ultra and Google TV Streamer but also act as a hub for your entire home theater system.

Pinewood will finally let you configure a true surround sound system using Sonos' other speakers.

As with any streaming box, it appears Sonos wants to have content and apps available from major streamers like Netflix and Disney Plus alongside the music services it already connects you with. The difference is that like on the audio Sonos app, Sonos wants to make it the experience a universal search across your accounts.

It retains the Sonos Voice Control as reported in 2023, though Welch says it will ship with a physical remote with shortcuts to streaming apps.

Pinewood will reportedly be an HDMI switch with a number of HDMI ports capable of passthrough so you can plug consoles like the PS5 or 4K Blu-ray players into it.

The biggest feature that will excite most people, especially Sonos users, is that Pinewood will finally let you configure a true surround sound system using Sonos' other speakers, something that takes a bit of monkeying around to actually accomplish currently. It would enable Dolby Atmos setups, though Welch says Sonos hasn't finalized what speakers will be supported.

Additionally, the Sonos streaming box will reportedly include gigabit ethernet and Wi-Fi 7.

Expensive eggs in a single basket

The report says that this device might be the only new thing we see in 2025 from Sonos. With an interim CEO trying to right the ship, and lackluster sales for other new market products like Sonos Ace, this sounds like a risk.

Welch reports that the streaming box is a "pet project" of Chief Innovation Officer Nick Millington who has been working on the development for some time. However, in the last year he's been engaging with the Sonos' community on Reddit and focused on improving the mobile app, which may explain part of the delay.

All of this may come at a steep price as rumors paint the device as costing between $200 and $400, which would immediately make it the most expensive streaming device on the market.

Sonos makes quality products that have been hampered by a terrible app. Assuming Sonos can truly lock down the app experience — still causing problems for many, even with the recent stability — the company will need to put out all the stops to convince people that the Pinewood box is a worthy, expensive addition to your Sonos or home theater setup.