Hurry! Amazon Fire TV Stick just crashed to lowest price ever for Prime Day

Prime Day officially begins tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab some early deals on the best streaming devices . One product that we’ve tested (and has become one of our favorites for viewing all things entertainment) is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This handy device is a top choice for a premium streaming experience wherever you are, meaning you can find your next watch without any hassle.

Right now, you can get this Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34 on Amazon , which is the lowsest price yet. As an upgraded device, it has a more powerful processor that delivers faster performance, ensuring smoother streaming and quicker app launches. It supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR and Dolby Vision for exceptional video quality, complemented by Dolby Atmos for immersive audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers significantly enhanced performance and faster app load times. With support for tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, it's perfect for users with advanced routers. The device provides access to all essential apps, and its sleek matte black design blends perfectly into any setup.

With Wi-Fi 6E support, this Fire TV stick provides a more stable and faster internet connection, ideal for 4K streaming. The interface consolidates content from multiple streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and Max while offering personalized recommendations based on what you love to watch.

There are more benefits to this streaming stick other than its enhanced performance. During our testing, we found that Alexa was as quick and accurate as ever in delivering search results. The included Alexa Voice Remote allows you to search for content, control playback and manage compatible smart home devices with simple voice commands. So, if you’re in the mood for some “horror movies with plot twists”, all you have to do is speak into the remote and Alexa will do the work for you.

This Fire TV Stick 4K Max also has the power and speed to become the best streaming stick among Amazon’s Fire TV players. The enhanced processor and Wi-Fi connections will reduce the time it takes to open apps and play content. Its small and discreet design makes it easy to set up and take with you, whether you're moving between rooms or traveling!