When is Amazon Prime Day 2024 — everything you need to know

It's that time of year again. If you're a Prime member, you're probably wondering when is Amazon Prime Day 2024? While Amazon confirmed that Prime Day will be celebrated in July, the company has yet to reveal the official dates.

In the past, Prime Day has typically taken place after 4th of July sales have ended. I've been covering Prime Day since its start and I suspect Amazon's 48-hour sale will occur either the week of July 8th or July 15th. That said, this year marks Prime Day's 10-year anniversary, so truth be told no one really knows what Amazon has in store or what dates it will choose.

Amazon Prime membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for $139/year or $14.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime UK membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon UK

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for £95/year or £8.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Prime Day deals offer discounts on everything from Instant Pots to running shoes. However, Amazon's own hardware is what usually sees the biggest price drops on Prime Day, with terrific deals on Alexa devices, Fire tablets, and Fire Edition TVs. In fact, outside of Black Friday — Prime Day is the best time of the year to make an Amazon hardware purchase.

Just keep in mind that Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only, so you'll need to be a member to get access to the deals. New members can get a free 30-day trial at Amazon.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon has yet to reveal the official Prime Day 2024 dates. However, given previous Prime Day dates it's safe to assume it'll happen after Independence Day.

Amazon Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way to celebrate the company's then 20th birthday. Since its inception, the event has grown into a 48-hour deals-a-thon celebrated in over 18 countries.

In previous years, Amazon has kicked off Prime Day with a week of teaser deals leading up to the main event. Previous deals have included free Amazon credits, dollar-off discounts on Amazon Fire tablets, and deals at Amazon-owned Whole Foods. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we bring you all the latest news ahead of Prime Day.