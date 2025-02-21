Google just stopped selling the Chromecast — and this is the replacement

It was inevitable, but Google has finally stopped selling the Chromecast.

When the Google TV Streamer made its debut in August of last year, Google also announced the demise of the Chromecast family of streaming sticks. Google has a reputation for killing useful, beloved products, but the Chromecast did have a near 12--year run, mostly being subsumed by the more powerful, more expensive Streamer.

The Chromecast was still available on the Google Store as the company worked through its remaining stock. Just over six months later, it seems that Google is finally out of Chromecasts.

As of today, the Chromecast is no longer available to purchase on the Google Store.

The listings for the Chromecast with Google TV 4K and Chromecast HD now display "No longer available" text and out of stock in the quantity listing.

According to 9to5Google, the Chromecast was still available for sale earlier this week at $49.99 and $29.99.

For those who still have their Chromecast, Google has said that it will at a minimum get updates through Android 14, though that has yet to come out yet.

If you're still hunting for the less expensive Chromecast, Best Buy and Amazon appear to have them still in stock, though how long that remains true we're sure won't last too much longer.

Otherwise, for cheaper streaming devices, you'll need to consider a Roku Streaming Stick or Amazon Fire TV Stick, two of the best streaming devices.