World Matchplay Darts live stream 2024 — how to watch darts online, schedule

The 31st staging of World Matchplay tournament is set to take place across eight fantastic days of darts in Blackpool, with a huge first round match between former champ Michael van Gerwen and debutant Luke Littler only adding to the anticipation. You can watch World Matchplay Darts live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

World Matchplay Darts 2024 live stream details The 2024 World Matchplay Darts takes between Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 21.

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• U.S. — DAZN

• CAN — PDCTV

• AUS — Fox / Kayo Sports

With the trophy named for the legendary Phil Taylor — who won this Triple Crown event an astonishing 16 times — the Winter Gardens' historic Empress Ballroom gives the world's best throwers the chance to win one of the PDC's most prestigious opens.

Most eyes will be on Littler who, still aged only 17, made such as splash at the World Championship and subsequently won the 2024 Premier League Darts. Unseeded in Blackpool, his opening match against van Gerwen should draw plenty of eyeballs. World champion and the number one ranked player, Luke Humphries, will want to ruin the teenager's party, too. While the likes of Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross and champion Nathan Aspinall are all expected to go deep.

The format at the World Matchplay is nice and straightforward — a simple 'first to x legs'. The target is 10 in the first round, 11 in the second, 16 in the quarter-finals, 17 in the semi-finals and a marathon 18 in the final on Sunday, July 21.

So step up to the oche and prepare to watch the world's best go dart-for-dart for the £200,000 first prize. Here's how to watch 2024 World Matchplay Darts live streams online, no matter where in the world you are.

Watch World Matchplay Darts in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of PDC darts in the U.K., and the World Matchplay Darts is no different. It takes place between Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 21.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The darts will be shown across its Sky Sports Main Event, Action and Arena channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month — currently down to £26.

Note that if you subscribe to PDCTV, the platform will not be showing World Matchplay Darts 2024 in the U.K.

If you're not in the UK, you can still follow World Matchplay Darts live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch World Matchplay Darts 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the darts on your usual subscription?

You can still watch World Matchplay Darts 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Global World Matchplay Darts 2024 live streams

Watch World Matchplay Darts 2024 in the U.S. online

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'da zone') is the place to live stream the darts in the U.S.

A subscription to DAZN in U.S. will set you back $29.99/month or $234.88/year (paid monthly).

As well as on web browsers and smartphones, DAZN is available on a variety of the best streaming devices, including leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

You can also watch through the PDC's own streaming platform.

How to watch a World Matchplay Darts 2024 live stream in Canada

Strangely, DAZN isn't carrying coverage of the 2024 World Matchplay Darts north of the border. That means the only place to watch in Canada is on the dedicated PDCTV platform on laptops and smartphones.

It's priced in GBP, with a monthly subscription for £9.99 (around CAD$17.50) and a whole year for £59.99 (CAD$105). Lower cost multi-day passes are also available.

How to watch World Matchplay Darts 2024 online and on TV in Australia

Fox Sports and Foxtel have the rights Down Under to show the 2024 World Matchplay Darts, starting in the early hours of Sunday, July 14.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the auction, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports to enjoy.

For darts fanatics, PDCTV is another way to watch this tournament in Australia.

World Matchplay Darts 2024 schedule and times

Saturday July 13:

First round — from 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 14:

First round — from 1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. ET

Monday, July 15:

First round — from 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 16:

Second round — from 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 17:

Second round — from 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 18:

Quarter-finals — from 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET

Friday, July 19:

Quarter-finals — from 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 20:

Semi-finals — from 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 21:

Final — from 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET